Brander Group Inc., the leading global provider of IPv4 address sales, was ranked #5 overall on the The Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2022.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brander Group Inc., the leading global provider of IPv4 address block sales, was ranked #5 overall on the The Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. The prestigious recognition is presented by The Financial Times and Statista Inc., which is on the leading providers of statistics and industry rankings. Out of the tens of millions of active companies in North America, only 500 firms had enough significant 3-year growth to be considered and added in the rankings.
With an overall 25,000% 3-year increase statistic, Brander Group Inc. was also ranked the #1 firm in the Telecom industry and the #1 Firm in Arizona for overall growth. These rankings are no surprise after Brander Group's impressive performance in terms of new client acquisitions and new revenue growth totaling over $100,000,000 in 2022.
"We are thrilled once again to have achieved such a recognition for our growth and success in the telecom industry. The team at Brander Group continues to grow, and we are demonstrating to the rest of the world the value we truly bring in terms of industry knowledge, client care and process management," stated Jake Brander, the President and Founder of Brander Group Inc.
Media Contact
Jake Brander, Brander Group Inc., 1 7025605616 Ext: x700, info@brandergroup.us
SOURCE Brander Group Inc.