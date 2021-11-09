NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandon Hobbs Group today announced Reason Real Estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Reason Real Estate, a company that asks its clients, "What's your reason?", is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Reason Real Estate was founded by Brandon Hobbs, whose team has sold over 850 homes to date and earned more than 300 five-star reviews. Furthermore, Hobbs' team was ranked No. 51 in all of California in 2020 by RealTrends, after grossing $115 million in sales volume. His vast experience includes management positions at several SoCal real estate firms and at Zillow; serving as president and partner of a globally-focused properties company; and co-founding a high-profile marketing agency. Hobbs also founded a software company, RealContact, which he sold to BoomTown, a real estate technology company. Reason Real Estate serves buyers, sellers, and investors from Los Angeles to San Diego to the Coachella Valley. The firm is headquartered in Newport Beach and partners with local organizations to give back to the communities it serves.
"At Reason Real Estate, our clients are our reason," said Hobbs. "We're grateful for the opportunity to be a part of their stories, and we craft compelling narratives that help them succeed."
Partnering with Side will ensure Reason Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Reason Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Reason Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Technology has always been an important component of my services," Hobbs continued. "Side provides Reason Real Estate with the state-of-the-art tech and support required for its clients and agents to thrive in today's industry."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Reason Real Estate
From buying and selling to investing and developing, Reason Real Estate delivers on every transaction with the utmost tact and professionalism. Named a top team by RealTrends with more than 850 homes sold, the company's results speak for themselves. But it's the 300-plus five-star reviews that tell the full story. At Reason Real Estate, clients are the reason. Its agents deliver custom-made, world-class service throughout Orange County and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.reasonre.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
