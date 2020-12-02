Brands must master marketplace strategies to win consumers, not focus on mass personalization, reveals new report from Edge by Ascential

- New whitepaper 'How to win in Retail 5.0' forecasts dominance of digital marketplaces for CPG retail brands and outlines steps for online success. - Capturing the marketplace shopper and winning at product innovation and delivery will be key to category success. - Brands should not be distracted by mass personalization, instead focusing on mastering marketplace strategies