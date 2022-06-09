Soffront Corporation today announced the addition of an advanced text messaging inbox to its popular franchise management platform BrandWide.
The new inbox module, available on both web and mobile, will let franchisors and franchisees communicate via text messages with leads and customers within CRM.
With the new inbox, franchisors and franchisees will be able to:
- Manage the entire chain of communication from one central place.
- Respond to incoming text messages in real-time.
- Save time with canned text templates.
- Send both SMS and MMS.
- See the complete communication history in CRM.
"Texting has a much better response rate than email and we are sure that this new texting tool will be valuable for our customers. We are committed to continuously improving our franchise management toolset to improve efficiency and save manual processes," said Manu Das, President, and Founder of Soffront.
BrandWide provides an end-to-end franchise management platform that includes:
- Franchise Sales & outreach.
- Onboarding & centralized franchise operations hub.
- Field Auditing and surveys.
- Compliance & sales performance tracking.
For more information, visit meetbrandwide.com.
About BrandWide
BrandWide is a Franchise Management Platform that will consolidate many tools you may be currently using. It will connect you with all your franchisees and track their performance, compliance, and engagement in your dashboard. BrandWide also provides local marketing, CRM, and business operations modules to your franchisees making them efficient. With desktop, mobile, API, and 24-hour customer support, BrandWide can help you grow your franchise with confidence.
BrandWide is a solution from Soffront Corp. Since 1992, Soffront has provided the most customizable business management solutions to SMBs, Fortune 500 companies, and government agencies.
