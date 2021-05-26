PASADENA, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BraunAbility, the leading manufacturer of wheelchair accessible vehicles, worked with digital retail platform Tagrail to produce Click&Drive, an online step-by-step car-buying experience, making it easy for customers to buy accessible vehicles from their local dealer network without having to leave home.
Tagrail's integrated shopping and financing cart for car dealership websites is tailored for BraunAbility's financing and accessibility configurations. Now mobility vehicle shoppers can select down payment and loan term preferences on a specific vehicle in the inventory at one of BraunAbility's local dealers. This allows a customer to choose a monthly payment that fits their budget on a vehicle that fits their needs. They can also have a trade-in evaluated, submit a credit application, and opt to have the vehicle delivered to their home, all with a local dealer.
"Partnering with local dealers and Tagrail on Click&Drive has created the best integrated, online customer experience in the industry for shopping, buying, and owning a wheelchair accessible vehicle," said Chris Carlisle, SVP Global Marketing for BraunAbility. "Together, we're able to personalize an experience for any shopper journey by offering our customers more choices for inventory, financing and service, online to offline."
"We built our shopping and financing cart knowing that an increasing number of shoppers want the convenience of Amazon built into car buying, and it was crucial to offer a similarly streamlined at-home purchase process for mobility customers who not only want but, in some cases, need to buy their cars completely online," said Kiran Karunakaran, CEO of Tagrail. "We appreciate that BraunAbility recognized in us their same core value of tailoring tools to match the needs of their dealers and shoppers."
To buy a BraunAbility accessible vehicle from a local dealer, go to http://www.braunability.com and click on Click&Drive to begin the easy step-by-step process.
About BraunAbility
BraunAbility is a leading manufacturer of mobility transportation solutions, including wheelchair accessible vehicles, wheelchair lifts and seating, storage, and securement products. Founded nearly 50 years ago by Ralph Braun an entrepreneur who spent most of his life in a wheelchair, the company has grown into a well-known and trusted name in the mobility industry, bringing independence to millions of individuals across the world. BraunAbility is a wholly owned subsidiary to Patricia Industries, a division of Investor AB. Visit http://www.braunability.com for more information.
About Tagrail
Tagrail's shopping and financing software helps dealers transform their websites into virtual showrooms, allowing customers to browse inventory, shop by payments, select financing options, securely upload credit applications, and so much more. Tagrail, a subsidiary of eCommerce and digital marketing company FoxDealer, is a top five Digital Retailing tool as ranked by JD Power. To add Tagrail to your website and begin delivering the best online checkout experience to your customers, visit https://foxdealer.com/tagrail or call 866-391-1718.
