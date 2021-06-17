LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tally Mack, CEO of Bravo Systems, announced today's launch of Bravo 3.0, the company's biggest release of the year. Created using insights gained from their customers as well as best practices in technology, Bravo 3.0 now offers:
- The most powerful platform for pawnbrokers, gun deals and buy/sell operators with a new, modern look.
- New UI means fewer clicks and faster navigation through screens.
- The ability to tap into new revenue streams with nearly zero out-of-pocket expense via new Warranties feature.
- Ability to apply fees to all firearm redemption/sale transactions processed through E4473.
"We're the fastest-growing point of sale software in the pawn industry because we're known for being extremely responsive to our customers," Mack shared, "We are on a mission to exceed their expectations by being innovative, integrated, supportive, and affordable."
She explains that the updates that are a part of this third version were made in direct response to feedback that they've received from their customers, many of whom are featured on the company's website and social media channels offering testimonials. It's pawnbrokers like these who share insights with the Bravo team via live customer support and a responsive online forum that's available 24/7.
"We continually enhance our pawn software to meet the needs of an evolving market facing increasing challenges. All of our updates are automatic and easy to implement so our customers know that they'll always have the latest technology at their fingertips," Mack added.
About Bravo Systems
Bravo Pawn Platform was started by store operators who launched their first inventory management product in 1988. Since then, their business has only grown, but their goal has stayed the same—to offer the best, affordable, and easy-to-use POS software without the burden of complicated hardware.
