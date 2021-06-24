LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bravo Systems, parent company to Bravo Platform, E4473, Usedguns.com and Buya.com, today announces the launch of its new website at BravoStoreSystems.com, featuring a refreshed design and improved user experience.
The new site is designed to be a one-stop, comprehensive resource for all Bravo brands, products and services, and makes its suite of services and industry knowledge easily accessible for new and existing customers. BravoStoreSystems.com features a modern design, improved functionality and direct access to essential information to help pawnshop operators, firearms dealers and niche retailers make informed decisions about their point of sale, mobile and eCommerce technology investments.
"We are thrilled to debut our new company website to current and prospective customers and partners who are looking for innovative, high-quality solutions and unparalleled customer experience," says Tally Mack, Bravo CEO. "The new website is beautifully designed, placing our full suite of products in one site, and reflects our company's commitment to being customers go-to solutions provider for an advancing age."
NEW WEBSITE PUTS USER EXPERIENCE FIRST
Solutions
From the homepage of the website, visitors will be able to navigate to the content and pages that are most relevant to them via direct links to support tutorials, blog posts and customer support resources. Simplified navigation allows visitors to easily find information according to industry, solution type and size of business.
Customer Stories & Testimonials
Visitors can now access reviews and testimonials across Bravo's 1300+ customers, organized by business size, and learn how other businesses in their category are using Bravo products to meet their goals. Video testimonials and detailed background descriptions for each business help customers discover the best solutions for their specific needs.
Resources
The new website contains hundreds of pieces of valuable content, with support videos, on-demand webinars, articles, blogs posts written by industry veterans and company announcements, as well as a complete listing of Bravo integrations, partnerships and industry-specific association memberships.
"The launch of our new website is a natural and exciting step as the Bravo brand continues to mature," continues Mack. "We are sure that on the new website visitors will find all the information needed to learn more about our values, technology, products, partnerships and how we serve our customers. We will be updating the site often with new product release information, company announcements, blogs and more, so we encourage all visitors to check back often to see what's new."
Bravo Systems would like to recognize and thank Runaway Rabbit, a Milwaukee-based marketing and website development agency, for their exceptional work developing bravostoresystems.com. The team at Runaway Rabbit demonstrated deep expertise in website design and development and was instrumental in the success of the launch of Bravo's new website.
About Bravo Systems
Bravo Systems is the parent company to Bravo Platform, E4473, Usedguns.com and Buya.com. Bravo Systems specializes in providing software solutions and services to underserved markets, including pawn, firearms and niche retail industries. Since the company's inception more than a decade ago, Bravo has had a singular mission: to be the catalyst for advancement in the industries it serves.
Bravo offers a robust suite of products and professional services including: point-of-sale software, digital 4473 software, mobile applications and eCommerce products, all of which are developed with thoughtfully engineered architecture, intuitive UI, sophisticated native integrations and first-to-market features that drive near-immediate return on investment for customers.
For more information about Bravo Systems and the full suite of products, visit BravoStoreSystems.com.
