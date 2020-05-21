NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze, the comprehensive customer engagement platform, announced today that it has received the 2019 NorthFace ScoreBoard Award for superior customer service from Customer Experience (CX) specialists Customer Relationship Management Institute LLC (CRMI) and leading customer satisfaction and service quality research and consulting firm Market Intelligence International (Marketii). This is the second consecutive year that Braze has won the award, demonstrating the company's investment and dedication to implementing a successful customer experience.
"Braze provides brands with the necessary tools to create memorable and engaging experiences for their customers across any channel. These powerful tools are complemented by a strong support organization that helps our customers fully leverage our technology so they can meet and exceed their business goals," said Myles Kleeger, President and Chief Customer Officer at Braze. "We are humbled to be recognized for our commitment to exceptional customer service, which is a direct reflection of our world-class global support team."
Now in its twentieth year, the NorthFace ScoreBoard (NFSB) Award is presented annually to companies who, as rated solely by their own customers, achieved excellence in customer service during the calendar year. The Award's methodology measures customer satisfaction with services on a five-point scale in such categories as technical support, field service, customer service, account management, professional services and other customer facing functions. This year, 39 companies achieved a 4.0 or above out of a possible 5.0 or an equivalent rating system.
Each year thousands of companies, both domestic and international, are invited to apply for the NFSB Award. In 2019, more than 1000 companies were invited to participate in the NFSB Audit Program—over 300 projects, many international in scope, were audited. CRMI conducts a review of their clients' Consumer Satisfaction (CSAT) survey results and requires written verification of CSAT survey results by the company's CX executive management. All NFSB strategic partners are required to review and confirm their clients' CSAT survey results and submit results to CRMI for approval.
All teams at Braze, including the global services and support team, are currently hiring. For more information on open roles, please visit: https://www.braze.com/about/careers#current-openings
About Braze:
Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. Context underpins every Braze interaction, helping brands foster human connection with consumers through interactive conversations across channels that deliver value quickly and continuously. The company was named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms and was recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for the second year in a row. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, London, San Francisco, and Singapore. Learn more at braze.com.
Media Contact:
Hannah Blackington, Communications Manager
press@braze.com