DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report considers the present scenario of the Brazil data center market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027.
It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.
Brazil has around 46 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Data centers such as ODATA, HostDime, Angola Cables, Ascenty, Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink), Sonda, and Equinix data center are Uptime Institute certified in design and construction facilities.
In Brazil, industries such as cloud, telecom, BFSI, and healthcare, and the government itself, which is shifting its workloads to the cloud, are the major demand drivers for colocation services.
Brazil implemented the data localization law, the Lei Geral de Protecao de Dados Pessoais (LGPD), in August 2020, enhancing the country's data center development.
For instance, in terms of the renewable energy Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), Scala Data Centers signed the PPA with Engie to power their data center facilities with 100% green power.
Brazil has witnessed an absolute growth of 45% in investments from the 2020 values, due to investments from colocation providers such as Ascenty, Scala Data Centers, and ODATA, and telecom operators such as GlobeNet Telecom, Ava Telecom, and Embratel.
The Brazil government provides incentives through the Regime Especial de Tributacao do Programa Nacional de Banda Larga (REPNBL) program, which includes incentives on the purchase of infrastructure that help improve local broadband connectivity in the country.
Investment companies International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Goldman Sachs are financing colocation providers such as ODATA and Elea Digital to develop data centers across the country.
The Ministry of Economy in Brazil has collaborated with Microsoft to provide upskilling and job opportunities thought the e-learning platform "School of Worker 4.0". For the nine months ended September 2021, the ICT sector created around 123,000 jobs in the country.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Brazil colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Brazil by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities.
- A detailed study of the existing Brazil data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Brazil data center market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Brazil
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 46
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12
- Coverage: 8 States
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Brazil
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- The Brazil data center market investments are classified as IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecasting.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
MARKET ENABLERS
- Adoption of Cloud-based Services Driving Data Center Investments
- Big Data & IoT Boosting Data Center Investments
- Rise in Digital Economy in Brazil
- COVID-19 Raising Data Center Demand
BRAZIL DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
VENDOR ANALYSIS
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- HPE
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Aceco TI
- Constructora Sudamericana
- Fluor Corporation
- Jacobs Engineering Group
- Quark
- ZFB Group
- Zeittec
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Axis Communications
- Bosch Security Systems
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Munters
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Panduit
- Rittal
- Rolls Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
DATA CENTER INVESTORS
- Ascenty
- Ava Telecom
- Equinix
- GlobeNet Telecom
- ODATA
- OneX
- Scala Data Centers
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Brazil
- Historical Market Scenario
- 45+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center It Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by States
- States Covered
- Sao Paulo
- Other States
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Brazil
- Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Brazil Market
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Brazil
- Colocation Services Market in Brazil
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Retail Vs. Wholesale Colocation Revenue
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
- It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & Ii
- Tier Iii
- Tier Iv
Chapter 7 Geographical Segmentation
- Sao Paulo
- Other States
Chapter 8 Key Market Participants
- It Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Chapter 9 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pe1bg
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brazil-data-center-market-analysis-report-2022-2027---rise-in-digital-economy-in-brazil--big-data--iot-boosting-data-center-investments-301558799.html
SOURCE Research and Markets