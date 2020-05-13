CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence (RWE), has partnered with Techtrials to bring Brazil's largest integrated real-world dataset to the network. The partnership adds to the existing TriNetX healthcare organization (HCO) members in Brazil bringing the available dataset in the country to over 64 million patients.
The real-world data (RWD) provided by Techtrials represents nearly 90 percent of the Brazilian population, providing a valuable resource for studies involving most therapeutic areas including ultra-rare diseases and oncology. The data contains information from EMRs, claims, outpatient and hospital procedures, medications, and health outcomes.
"Combining the state-of-the-art TriNetX platform with Techtrials RWD provides an important resource for clinical trial studies," said Douglas Andreas Valverde, President/CEO of Techtrials. "We are excited to be partnering with TriNetX to help bring an increased number of research projects to Brazil."
The Techtrials partnership augments TriNetX data from several leading Brazil HCOs who have already joined the network including Hospital Moinhos de Vento (HMV), Beneficencia Portuguesa De Sao Paulo, Hospital Pequeno Principe (HPP), and Instituto Hermes Pardini (IHP).
Network members utilize TriNetX's cloud-based, health research platform to analyze patient populations with search criteria across multiple longitudinal data points. The powerful TriNetX analytics enable HCO members to analyze their own patient data for internal research projects and to analyze a broader patient population from across the network. TriNetX's advanced analytics modules provide intelligence on the most impactful criteria, identify the rate at which new patients present, and support other predictive analyses.
"We are looking forward to bringing more clinical trial opportunities to our hospital as a result of being a member of the TriNetX network," said Dr. Paulo Pitrez, Research Institutional Coordinator, Hospital Moinhos de Vento. "TriNetX works with all of the major pharmaceutical companies and our ability to engage and connect with them directly through the platform is something we are very excited about."
The expansion of the TriNetX network in Brazil is another step in providing pharmaceutical companies with much needed data to conduct increased clinical trials in regions all over the world.
"Brazil is a country that is of significant interest to the pharmaceutical industry," said Gadi Lachman, CEO, TriNetX. "The TriNetX network enables the pharmaceutical industry to efficiently collaborate with healthcare organizations, and that will ultimately help bring more clinical trial opportunities to patients in Brazil."
TriNetX has partnered with healthcare organizations spanning 25 countries to create a linked and continually updated global health research network representing over 400 million patients. TriNetX has been used to analyze over 26,000 protocols, presented over 7,000 clinical trial opportunities to its HCO members and been used for RWE research presented at scientific conferences and in peer-reviewed publications.
About Techtrials
Techtrials offers the largest integrated real-world evidence database and state-of-the-art health analytics, resulting in fast, exclusive and cost-effective retro and prospective clinical studies and other healthcare data science solutions. For more visit https://www.ttrials.com/
About TriNetX
TriNetX is the global health research network that connects the world of drug discovery and development from pharmaceutical company to study site, and investigator to patient by sharing real-world data to make clinical and observational research easier and more efficient. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.
