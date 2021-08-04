NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BreachLock is positioned as a global leader in the PTaaS space. In the Hype Cycle for Security Operations 2021, Gartner has identified PTaaS market as an innovation trigger with BreachLock listed as a prominent sample vendor.
This marks the first time Gartner has recognized PTaaS as an innovation trigger in its hype cycle report. The PTaaS platforms are seen as an effective and efficient way of approaching Pen Testing which is a foundational element of any cybersecurity program or compliance standard.
Seemant Sehgal, BreachLock's CEO, commented: "We're delighted to be included in Gartner's report as a leading sample vendor for Penetration Testing as a Service. This is testament to Breachlock's innovative approach towards penetration testing. We are the world's first and only PTaaS that can offer full stack coverage with a hybrid solution that combines artificial intelligence, and certified human hackers. With use of automation and AI, we can rapidly scale and accelerate pen testing execution for our clients. Our in-house certified hackers ensure BreachLock captures each vulnerability accurately and our clients get a comprehensive Pen Test report."
The fact that PTaaS features in the innovation trigger stage of the Security Operations Hype Cycle for 2021, underpins the potential upside of this market. This approach brings tremendous benefits over the traditional model. A PTaaS can help you schedule and execute Pen Testing much faster compared to a consultant-only approach. Other benefits such as accelerated remediation and direct communication with the testers avoid the costly and time-consuming issues of traditional processes.
BreachLock has already helped hundreds of clients get faster, more accurate, scalable, and cost-effective pen testing executed with just a few clicks. Its SaaS based engagement model has struck a chord with many cloud-based businesses that prefer agile software development practices. Due to the depth of BreachLock PTaaS capabilities it's the only solution in the market that gives CISO's a single-pane view across applications, external network, internal network, API and cloud infrastructure risks. Assisted remediation and automated retesting of pen testing findings are very useful for DevOps professionals wanting to promote secured development earlier in the process. BreachLock also offers direct integrations with DevOps tooling that ensures findings get the required attention and are fixed on time.
BreachLock was selected as one of SC Magazine's 2020 Industry Innovators and has been recognized as an innovator by Cybercrime ventures HOT 150 Cybercrime companies list in 2021. Inclusion in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2021 will act as a new milestone in the pursuit of BreachLock's innovation roadmap.
About BreachLock
BreachLock's unique SaaS platform delivers on-demand, continuous and scalable security testing suitable for modern cloud and DevOps powered businesses. The BreachLock platform leverages both human-powered penetration testing and automated AI-powered scans to create a powerful and easy to use solution that delivers continuous and on-demand vulnerability management. BreachLock's modern SaaS-based approach transforms the old school and time-consuming pen test model into fast and comprehensive security as a service, giving CIOs and CISOs a single-pane view into their application and network security posture. The BreachLock platform facilitates collaboration between DevOps and BreachLock security researchers, empowering them to fix security gaps at the speed of business.
