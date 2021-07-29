LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pulse Protocol, Inc, a venture-backed, Los Angeles-based digital health start up will fill the gap for the millions of Americans and Canadians that have had their surgeries postponed during the pandemic by helping them coordinate surgery in top hospitals in Latin American and the Caribbean. Pulse's mission is to help create a world where everyone will have access to quality healthcare, transparent pricing, and patient advocacy.
Following the disruptive platform business model of companies like Uber and Airbnb, Pulse provides a comprehensive software and marketing platform for doctors and hospitals enabling them to professionally manage their medical travel businesses and generate predictable revenue. This market is projected to reach $207.5 billion by 2027.
Don't shop for healthcare exclusively within your zip code. Everyone of us at some point will be informed that someone we care about has received a grim medical diagnosis. The common next step is to seek a second opinion. If the original diagnosis came from a Los Angeles doctor, for example, going to a doctor in the same city is likely to generate the same diagnosis. Los Angeles doctors are part of the same healthcare cohort - they work within the same governing body that regulates what they can and cannot practice, they're more likely to have read the same books, have studied at the same medical schools and share the same culture and values towards healthcare.
In 2014, Pulse's founder, Robert Page's father, a US physician, was diagnosed with cancer and given a grim prognosis by his Mayo Clinic provider. Thanks to his family's network of connections, years of experience in the medical field, and persistence, they were able to find the care he needed. The best option was to seek medical care outside the United States, which proved to be extremely difficult, even with their vast experience and connections.
The difficulties they encountered along the way, and the lessons they learned, led them to build the Pulse platform, the key to unlocking the full potential of the medical travel industry. In 2019 23M patients traveled abroad to receive medical care. Says Robert, "while that is a lot of people, from our calculations this only represents 8% of people actively seeking solutions outside their hometown. The rest get deterred by the lack of an easy, trustworthy, secure option for patient-doctor engagement."
The medical travel industry is virtually untouched by technology - beyond SMS, email, and spreadsheets, international providers lack centralized technology to field, convert and manage patient prospects outside their domestic markets. This often leads to missed connections… and when connections do happen, the lack of a cohesive path, formal practices, and intuitive user experience end up causing patients to drop off.
Pulse launched the Alpha version of its platform in Oct. 2019. Today Pulse launches the beta version, which is the tried and tested version of the platform ready for a global audience to bridge the gap between providers and patients. Its suite of software and marketing solutions allows a doctor or hospital to get their brand in front of international patients and quickly become relevant in the medical travel industry. Patients get access to a network of world-class doctors, transparent pricing, secure engagement, and certified nurse or medical-assistant care coordinator.
Pulse's vision is to offer healthcare resources to the global community of patients. Just as Uber does not own taxis and Airbnb does not own hotels, Pulse aims to become the largest platform for global healthcare - without owning any hospitals.
