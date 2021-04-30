HOUSTON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, DOSS has launched a new and much better way for people to search and transact real estate. Over the last few years, they have been building, developing, and testing their patent pending digital real estate marketplace as they seek to become the next era platform for Millennials and GEN Z to buy, rent, and sell real estate throughout the country. Unlike other Intelligent Assistants(Alexa, Cortana, Google, and Siri) that are general assistants attempting to answer every question about everything, DOSS is a domain specific Digital Real Estate Assistant that wants to advise, help apply for a mortgage, search, service, schedule home tours, and help you transact real estate all in one place by speaking, texting, or tying any question about any property in the country.
Founders Bobby Bryant(CEO) and Chris Norton(COO) are very excited about their development and its potential to eventually become one of the top real estate search portals in the country. Initially launching in a few of the fastest growing major metropolitan cities in the country(Austin, Dallas, and Houston), DOSS is favorably and strategically positioned to scale. A new and intuitive way of searching for homes, both Bobby and Chris are betting on the evolving characteristics and habits of today's consumer, the desire to have as much information as possible easily accessible in the palm of their hand, and letting them shop the way they like to shop. Especially when it comes to shopping for the biggest purchase most people make during their lives, a home.
A sample of questions people can ask DOSS…
- "DOSS, show me houses for sale in Austin between $500,000 and $600,000 with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a lot of natural light, white kitchen cabinets, dark floors, on a quiet street, zoned to Canyon Creek Elementary School."
- "DOSS, show me houses for rent near the beach under $3,000 a month with 2 bedrooms and that's dog friendly."
- "DOSS, how much is my house worth?"
- "DOSS, is it a good time to buy a home right now?"
- "DOSS, what's the difference between a Conventional Loan and a FHA Loan?"
- "DOSS, what does eminent domain mean?"
- "DOSS, what happens if I lock my interest rate, and rates go down?"
- "DOSS, schedule a tour for this property this Thursday between 2pm and 3pm."
An end-to-end digital real estate marketplace they have a mortgage division called DOSS Home Loans, DOSS Home Warranty via a nationwide partnership with Residential Warranty Services(RWS), a nationwide smart home security partnership with both ADT via Authorized Retailer Safe Streets and VIVINT. This year, DOSS plans to add a Home Insurance Division and an Escrow/Title Division to seamlessly connect and enhance the entire consumer experience. Also this year, they plan to complete the franchising of DOSS Pros to scale their offering throughout the country. Already noted on their website, they have received more than 50 requests from Agents and Brokers throughout the country that are interested in opening a DOSS office in their local marketplace.
If that wasn't enough, because their goal is to better automate and streamline the transactional experience, the objective is to live up to the promise of technology: "Saving people time and money…" per Bobby Bryant and Chris Norton. At DOSS, they give homebuyers a 1% Buyer Rebate to help reduce their closing costs. For sellers that are looking to sell their current house, and buy a new home, DOSS provides full service marketing and support for a 1% Listing Fee. "If we can make the experience for both the Agent and Consumer better by saving everybody involved time, then we also want to help everybody in the equation save money…." said Chris Norton. Per their website: FULL SERVICE, at a fair price!
This is surely a company to keep an eye on. DOSS is built with an Intelligent User Interface(IUI) leveraging modern-day technology to solve problems that other real estate technology companies have been trying to figure out for decades. With their combination of real estate industry experts and tech experts, it appears that team DOSS has all the right characteristics and elements in place to give them a fighting chance to radically evolve the way people search and transact homes throughout the country by controlling the entire consumer experience. A residential marketplace that empowers the consumer by providing them the options to choose the level of real estate services they need and want based on their experience.
DOSS: Better. Faster. Smarter.
Media Contact
Bobby Bryant, DOSS, +1 8777703677, bobby@askdoss.com
SOURCE DOSS