DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breathable Films - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Breathable Films Market accounted for $1.48 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8%.
Increasing awareness regarding health and hygiene, rising use of breathable films in premium hygiene products in developing countries are likely to boost the growth of the market. However, higher cost than conventional films is likely to hamper the profit boundaries.
Based on the type, the Polypropylene segment is also expected to witness a substantial growth over the forecast period. Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer used in a wide variety of applications, such as packaging and labelling, stationery, plastic parts, reusable containers, and laboratory equipment.
By geography, Asia-Pacific was the dominant regional segment occupying market share in terms of revenue. Increase in consumption of packaging materials in food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors is a significant driver for the polyamide market in this region.
Some of the key players in the Breathable Films Market include Trioplast Industrier AB, Toray Industries, Skymark Packaging, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, RKW Group, Rahil Foam Pvt Ltd, Nitto Denko, Mitsui Chemicals, Innovia Films, Fatra A S, Covestro, Celanese, Arkema and American Polyfilm.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Breathable Films Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Non-porous
5.3 Microvoid
5.4 Microporous
6 Global Breathable Films Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polyurethane
6.3 Polypropylene
6.4 Polyethylene
6.5 Other Types
7 Global Breathable Films Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sports apparels
7.3 Medical
7.4 Industrial Protective Apparel
7.5 Hygiene
7.6 Healthcare
7.7 Food Packaging
7.8 Fabric
7.9 Building & Construction
7.10 Other Applications
8 Global Breathable Films Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Trioplast Industrier AB
10.2 Toray Industries
10.3 Skymark Packaging
10.4 Schweitzer-Mauduit International
10.5 RKW Group
10.6 Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd.
10.7 Nitto Denko
10.8 Mitsui Chemicals
10.9 Innovia Films
10.10 Fatra A S
10.11 Covestro
10.12 Celanese
10.13 Arkema
10.14 American Polyfilm
