GRENCHEN, Switzerland, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luxury watchmaker Breitling announces that they have implemented a new distributed Order Management System (OMS) from Fluent Commerce.
As part of Breitling's growth strategy, the decision was made to replace its order management platform with a modern "headless architecture", so they were future ready to support peak season and growth, all while improving customer experience.
Immediate benefits for Breitling, and their customers, include the ability to open and manage orders from every sales channel and coordinate the fulfilment process across all customer touchpoints.
The rollout of the Fluent Commerce Distributed Order Management System has provided Breitling with real-time inventory, so the company knows exactly which products are selling and where. Additionally, customers can see what products are in stock before they visit a store or buy online.
Today, Breitling customers now have more delivery options, including home delivery (from warehouse or the boutiques) and click and collect. They can also choose when they receive their order.
Breitling Chief Digital and Technology Officer Antonio Carriero said: "Digital has changed the way the business needs to respond to customers. The Fluent deployment to our key markets in less than four months is a tribute to the fact that Breitling has the ability, and the agility, to move fast -- from the vision to delivering superior solutions and experiences to all our customers, making our watches always available where they are. Any channel, anytime."
"Agile principles and a full DevOps approach of our combined teams made it possible to go live with Fluent Commerce in record time, including the integration with the newly activated ERP SAP S/4HANA. With Fluent Commerce, we will further accelerate our e-commerce and retail solutions. Our products and customers are at the center of our technology transformation," said Rajesh Shanmugasundaram, Head of Omnichannel & System Integration, Breitling.
"I'm delighted to see such an iconic brand as Breitling roll out Fluent Commerce to its customers in Switzerland and North America. The strength of the platform and the quick time to market has demonstrated exactly what we can do to support businesses with their ecommerce strategies during this global pandemic, giving them the flexibility to adapt and add additional revenue streams, whilst also providing more delivery options to customers," said Graham Jackson, CEO, Fluent Commerce.
Shine Mathew, CEO & Founder of AyataCommerce, said: "Breitling is transforming their systems to meet the high expectations of the growing customer base. We're proud to be part of the project team empowering the organisation as fast as we did. It is a testament to the leadership, IT and business users to make decisions in a swift and responsive manner that has made this possible".
About Breitling SA
Breitling SA is a Swiss luxury watchmaker based in Grenchen, Switzerland. The company was founded in 1884 by Léon Breitling in Saint-Imier. Breitling is known for precision-made chronometers designed for aviators. The company fits all of its watches with mechanical or quartz movements that are chronometer certified by the COSC. http://www.breitling.com
About Fluent Commerce
Fluent Commerce is a cloud software company focused on distributed order management for omnichannel retail. Fluent Order Management is a cloud native, fully managed and highly flexible cloud platform. It includes the essential components for unified, headless commerce: Distributed order management, in-store pick and pack, inventory & location management, customer service, fulfillment optimisation and reporting. This enables retailers and brands to enhance all their customer touchpoints whilst increasing their profit on every order.
Fluent Commerce works with global and regional brands such as JD Sports, GrandVision, Aldo, eBay, Ted Baker and Marks & Spencer. For more information visit https://fluentcommerce.com
About Ayata Commerce
Ayata Commerce is a digital commerce agency focused on helping brands to solve the challenges of engagement, transactions and complexity. Empowering the business with a single view of client, orders & product. It was formed based on his experience working with well-known retail brands across the globe with a simple concept in mind, making people's lives easier. This applies to our customers, employees and partners; our ecommerce implementations always have convenience in mind, and our 'remote first' culture greatly eases the impact of work on our employees' lives. http://www.ayatacommerce.com
Media Contact
Jeff Tieszen, Fluent Commerce, +15125719020, fluentus@touchdownpr.com
SOURCE Fluent Commerce