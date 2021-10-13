BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAASTEPS, which recently acquired Kinetic Growth to expand its Lead-to-Revenue offerings to Salesforce Customers, also celebrated some of its terrific customers and their appreciation and acknowledgments. They have also started to build out its Strategic Advisor Board, introducing one of its five Advisors a Mr. Brent Slosky. Is disclosing another team member Brenda Paauwe-Navori, as the second of five Advisory Board Members who have agreed to join SAASTEPS.
Brenda will continue to serve as SAASTEPS CXO & Aerospace mentor and help the Executive staff service this elite group of leaders. Her entrepreneurial successes and passion for perfection the first time, drives our team to work smart with our customers. She is an incredible addition to the SAASTEPS Advisory Board, all of whom work collectively to ensure SAASTEPS continues to advance and grow its happy customer base.
Brenda is the founder and former President of GoGo Jet Inflight. She holds a Board seat at Jet Token, Inc., and the St. Thomas Yacht Club Foundation. In addition to serving on several Advisory Boards and having an affection for philanthropy, she is an aviation and space veteran, having sold business aircraft valued in aggregate over a billion dollars. She brings 25 years of senior leadership with global industry behemoths such as Embraer Aircraft, Inc., Bombardier Aerospace, Virgin Group, and her firm Antilles Genot & Partners.
In 2014, a portion of Brenda's journey inspired the script for the Disney movie Million Dollar Arm, starring John Hamm, Bill Paxton, and Suraj Sharma. It tells the real-life story of how Brenda's sports agent spouse held a country-wide talent contest to find young baseball players in India. He and Brenda then look after the two winners in the United States as they try out for major-league clubs and eventually get signed with the Pittsburg Pirates.
"When I first learned about SAASTEPS from my friend Ronaldo, I realized immediately that their groundbreaking solutions could sell to all types of entities, work within every budget and seamlessly solve complex sales problems. When I met Tim, what struck me the most was his appreciation, dedication, and genuine respect he displays towards the entire team. SAASTEPS is an excellent example of how organizations should treat not only their customers - but their team members. Tim and Ronaldo are masters of this," said Brenda Paauwe-Navori, former Founder & President of GoGo Jet Inflight and Board Member of Jet Token, Inc.
"I am thrilled to have Brenda part of our advisory board. We used to handle very complex sales processes in the private jets industry, and now, with Brenda's guidance, we're perfectly aligning those high standards of quality and innovation in the Salesforce ecosystem," said Ronaldo Costa, who is the SVP of Operations & Services of SAASTEPS
We listen, we share, we lead by example. With Venue & Encore, SAASTEPS provides Salesforce customers intelligent revenue optimization solution choices with 100% Native & Lightning-ready managed packages that implement quickly and work out-of-the-box. We know because we use our solutions internally. Now, Salesforce customers can easily automate their eCommerce, subscriptions, billings, and renewals management directly from Salesforce [with our solutions]. Suppose you would like to see a demo or learn more, head over to https://saasteps.com. And, if you're interested in seeing some reviews, check them out at g2.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn for our announcements.
