READING, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The distribution agreement covers the ingredients manufactured under the innovation arm of Monaghan Group, MBio. MBio has developed clean-label ingredients derived from mushrooms. The ingredient line includes Vitamin D Mushroom Powder, Vitamin B12 Mushroom Powder, and Whole Mushroom Powder and can be used in food, beverage, nutraceutical, and supplement industries.
"We are pleased to announce our new relationship with MBio as their exclusive distributor in the United States and Canada. MBio's innovative products are a great addition to our product portfolio and allow us to provide differentiated value to our customers," said Larry Davis, President of Nutrition Americas.
Some of the nutritional benefits of mushrooms include
- High in protein
- High in fiber
- Low in fat and no cholesterol
- Low in salt and sodium
- Sugar-free
- Source of minerals such as selenium, potassium, phosphorus, iron, and copper
The Vitamin D is produced by exposing mushroom powder to light and is essential for bone health, as it helps assimilate calcium in the body. This vegan source can be used for nutraceutical and dietary supplements, as well as beverages and food applications, such as meat analogs.
Vitamin B12, which is derived from mushrooms, plays a crucial role in brain health, red blood cell formation, normal function of the nervous system, and regulation of the immune system. It is also known for fighting fatigue and enhancing energy levels. Whole Mushroom Powder is a source of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. It offers a unique combination of both functionality and flavor, as it is also a source of umami-rich compounds.
"The team at MBio are delighted to be working with Brenntag Food & Nutrition in North America. The United States and Canada are key growth markets for our products." shared Paul Grenville, CCO of MBio, "We see a unique opportunity for our wholefood Vegan Vitamin D and B12 Mushroom Powders to create sustainable clean-label solutions for customers when supported by Brenntag's food and beverage science expertise."
About MBio:
MBio uses natural science to enhance and unlock nutrients from mushrooms that will help meet the challenge of global food security. We are leaders in the development of vitamin and mineral enriched mushrooms through natural science, including selenium and two major deficiencies in the vegan diet – vitamins D and B12. Launched in 2012, MBio is part of the Monaghan Mushrooms group, with 3,500 employees across Ireland, the UK, Europe and Canada. Our team of 60 includes 16 PhDs who draw on our unique culture collection, MBioBank, to innovate products for the food production industry and our parent. More specifically, our mushroom powders provide ingredients for functional food, sports and nutraceutical markets.
About Brenntag Food & Nutrition:
Brenntag Food & Nutrition, part of the Brenntag Group, is a leading provider of food ingredients to the marketplaces around the globe. We built a reputation of partnering with the best suppliers of ingredients and additives and deliver right to our customers' needs and requirements. With more than 900 dedicated employees, a presence in 77 countries and 30 application and development centers, Brenntag Food & Nutrition provides technical expertise, tailor-made formulation and application solutions, a broad portfolio of specialty and commodity ingredients and profound industry know-how in the segments meat, poultry & fish processing, bakery & bread, dairy & ice cream, beverages, chocolate & confectionary, convenience food and fruit & vegetable processing. Brenntag Food & Nutrition makes its business partners "Sense the difference".
