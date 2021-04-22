READING, Pa., Apr. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2020, Brenntag SE initiated "Project Brenntag", the company's transformation program which has eventually led to the implementation of the new operating model in January 2021. These two Comparably awards are another confirmation that Brenntag's employees are benefiting from the company's repositioning.
Brenntag North America was ranked in the top 50 for large companies, along with other globally known brands, for Best Company Outlook and Best Sales Team in 2021.
The awards for Best Company Outlook were based on anonymous employee ratings determined through a numerical value given to the following questions:
- "How confident are you about the future success of your company?"
- "Are you typically excited about going to work each day?"
- "How likely are you to recommend working at your company to a friend?"
"We are proud to be recognized as one of the Best Outlook companies in 2021. This is a direct reflection of the engagement and enthusiasm our employees have on the future of our company," said Donovan Mattole, Vice President Human Resources Brenntag Americas. "We are committed to creating a best place to work for all, and knowing that our employees have anonymously and independently agreed to this speaks volumes to future development and growth opportunities within our organization during our transformation period."
The winners of the Best Sales Team award were determined based on employee feedback to a combination of workplace culture questions in categories including compensation, leadership, and co-workers to professional development opportunities, work-life balance, and perks and benefits.
"I am extremely proud of our entire commercial team, as it is an honor to receive this award. Being in the top 50 large companies to win a Comparably award for Best Sales Team really speaks to the sales culture we have at Brenntag. This culture provides a platform of success that allows our sales teams to deliver superior experiences to our customers, setting us apart from the competition," said Scott Leibowitz, Regional President, Brenntag Essentials.
Lars Schneider, Regional President of Brenntag Specialties: "Considering today's environment, these awards are an amazing confirmation of the excellence, commitment, and teamwork of every single employee within our company. We are proud of these accomplishments as they showcase our commitment to a safe and bright future for not only our organization but for our partners and customers as well."
Media Contact
Talitha Poore, Brenntag North America, 6109163825, marketing@brenntag.com
SOURCE Brenntag North America