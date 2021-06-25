ESSEN, Germany, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christian Kohlpaintner, Chief Executive Officer of Brenntag SE: "With JM Swank, we acquire a renowned leader in the North American market in the sector of food ingredients distribution. This strategic acquisition will double Brenntag's size in the Nutrition business in the region and thus creates the leading food ingredients and food process chemicals distributor in North America with approximately one billion US dollars in revenue. Nutrition is one of the defined focus industries in the Brenntag Specialties division. This acquisition is fully in line with our M&A strategy as it accomplishes key strategic objectives: acquiring companies generating a meaningful operating EBITDA contribution as well as targets accelerating growth of our Brenntag Specialties division."
The acquired company offers a highly diversified product portfolio of food ingredients such as spices, dairy, grain, sweeteners, fats & oils, texturants, flavors & colors, starches, cocoa, and inclusions. JM Swank's broad product line perfectly complements Brenntag's existing portfolio in the Nutrition industry.
Randy Cimorelli, Chief Executive Officer of JM Swank: "The combination of Brenntag and JM Swank is an exciting opportunity to reshape the industry in a manner that is great for our collective customers, suppliers and employees. The combined scale and resources will provide a bigger and even better platform to serve our customers and lead the market in food ingredient distribution. Truly a special business combination."
Henri Nejade, Member of the Management Board of Brenntag SE and Chief Operating Officer Brenntag Specialties: "JM Swank has significant potential for continued future growth. The company provides Brenntag Specialties with an extended platform for strategic growth and strengthens our footprint in North America and the Americas as a region. With this acquisition we expand our portfolio, leverage logistics capabilities, and offer our customers an even more comprehensive range of services and products within the industry."
Closing of the acquisition is subject to certain contractual conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed within Q3 2021.
Brenntag is the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution. The company holds a central role in connecting customers and suppliers of the chemical industry. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, Brenntag has more than 17,000 employees worldwide and operates a network of more than 670 sites in 77 countries. In 2020, Brenntag generated sales of around 11.8 billion EUR. The two global divisions, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties, provide a full- line portfolio of industrial and specialty chemicals and ingredients as well as tailor- made application, marketing and supply chain solutions, technical and formulation support, comprehensive regulatory know-how, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries. In the field of sustainability, Brenntag pursues specific goals and is committed to sustainable solutions in its own sector and the industries served. Brenntag shares are listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are included in the MDAX and DAX 50 ESG.
Media Contact
Verena Blaschke, Brenntag SE, +49 (201) 6496-1213, global.communications@brenntag.de
SOURCE Brenntag SE