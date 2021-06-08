For over 38 years, Brevan Electronics has been a trusted partner and supplier for OEMs and customers worldwide. Brevan is a diverse supplier with a commitment to quality and world-class customer service. Access to global inventory, innovative products, and powerful brands has made Brevan one of the fastest-growing authorized distributors. (PRNewsfoto/Brevan Electronics)

 By Brevan Electronics

MERRIMACK, N.H., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brevan Electronics, a leading diversified franchised distributor with over 38 years of world-class service and delivery, today announced its continued achievement as a top distributor in electronic component distribution by Source Today and Electronics Sourcing. 

Brevan Electronics is Recognized as a Top 50 Electronics Distributor

"We are pleased to be recognized as a top distributor in our space," said Michelle Dufoe, Chief Executive Officer, Brevan Electronics, "2020 was an exciting year for the company, and we are looking forward to Brevan's continued expansion as we invest in our people and partnerships."

In addition to moving up to #34 on Electronics Sourcing's Top 50 North America Distributors Report and #42 on Source Today's Top 50 Electronics Distributors list, Brevan Electronics is recognized as #6 in the Top 10 Distributors by Sales Growth.

"Brevan's success is built on world-class customer service," said Aaron Dufoe, President, Brevan Electronics, "our customers want a collaborative relationship that is more hands-on than a website. If the shortage market has proven anything, it's confirmed you need close-knit distribution partners that are willing to evolve as your business evolves."

Brevan recently announced its strategic partnership with #3 independent distributor NewPower Worldwide, the fastest-growing global independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods. Utilizing NewPower's strategic sourcing, Brevan can provide its customers with alternative supply chain solutions. In addition to business expansion, Brevan remains committed to its employees and recognizing their successes.

About Brevan Electronics

For more information, visit www.brevan.com

Media Contact: Cristina Adair / O: (603) 865-1916, cristina.adair@brevan.com

                             

