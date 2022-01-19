ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Brevet Group, a sales enablement and consulting firm that delivers customized solutions, announces the integration with the sales performance consulting and training firm Symmetrics Group.
- This combination enhances value for sales organizations in today's fast-changing environment
- The integration of respective firms' methodologies, IP, and thought leadership accelerates development of new modern sales solutions
- Our expanded team has unmatched experience in driving revenue improvement across a diverse set of industries
The combination of talent and capabilities positions Brevet as the leading sales effectiveness firm, providing consulting and training solutions that help sales organizations optimize:
- Where They Sell – territory and account planning, segmentation, sales organizational design
- How They Sell – customized sales methodology, sales messaging, digital playbooks
- How They Lead – sales management tools, cadence, process, and coaching programs
- How They Enable – sales incentive and compensation design, talent assessment, sales enablement strategy
"We're excited to announce this move, driven by our dedication to providing even greater support to our clients' growth strategies. Joining forces with Symmetrics furthers our mission to help organizations reimagine modern sales," says Brian Williams, Partner of The Brevet Group.
Warren Shiver, Partner of Symmetrics Group, joins Brian Williams and Ralph Grimse as a Partner of the newly integrated Brevet Group. Shiver brings a balance of strategic sales strategy experience along with practical implementation to help sales teams effectively implement new sales strategies.
Shiver comments, "Leading sales organizations are transforming to deal with an increasingly complex world. This merger significantly enhances the opportunity to assist companies in navigating the challenges of a changing selling environment. Our unified team shares a client-first, results-oriented culture. We are thrilled with the potential to equip our clients with the tools and skills to succeed."
Both Brevet and Symmetrics have reported double-digit growth in recent years as the demand for their innovative sales training programs and consulting services has increased. The combined firms have trained more than 30,000 sellers and leaders across the technology, financial services, professional and business services, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors.
Both firms have a history of delivering industry-leading thought leadership. Recent research reports include the "State of Field Sales in a Hybrid World" and "Modern SaaS Sales Compensation Policies and Practices". Experts on the teams have also published best-selling books, including "7 Steps to Sales Force Transformation" and "The Multigenerational Sales Team". In addition, Brevet is an exclusive Showpad strategic services partner, supporting implementation and optimization of the enablement platform.
About Brevet
Founded in 2012, The Brevet Group is a sales effectiveness firm that bridges the gap between strategy and execution. They partner with sales teams who have the vision and guts to reimagine how they sell to modern buyers. Their unique approach combines strategic consulting, custom training, and modern sales enablement to translate ideas into tangible results. Learn more at http://www.thebrevetgroup.com.
