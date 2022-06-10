Breylan Deal-Eriksen today announced Deal & Company Real Estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
PORTLAND, Ore., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Breylan Deal-Eriksen today announced Deal & Company Real Estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Deal & Company Real Estate, a design-forward boutique firm that delivers full-scope, people-first real estate services, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Deal & Company Real Estate is the next iteration of Deal & Company, founded by Deal-Eriksen at his former brokerage, where he ranked in the top 10% of producers for six consecutive years and as the No. 1 agent at the Lloyd Tower office in 2021. In addition to a robust mortgage, escrow, and title insurance background, Deal-Eriksen has more than 400 closed transactions and an average list-to-sale time of five days. His media features include Top Agent and Real Producers Magazine covers and a role in HGTV's "A Sale of Two Cities." He was also a contributor to All Things Real Estate, an industry newspaper. Deal & Company Real Estate serves buyers and sellers throughout Portland and its first-ring suburbs.
"At Deal & Company, our mission has always been to deliver superior yet down-to-earth service and achieve long-term success for our clients," Deal-Eriksen said. "As Deal & Company Real Estate, we'll continue supporting buyers and sellers with our nurturing approach, creating viable plans to realize their dreams and goals, and serving as a reliable real estate resource whenever they need us."
Partnering with Side will ensure Deal & Company Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Deal & Company Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Deal & Company Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side will help us enhance our services and streamline our processes," Deal-Eriksen said. "With its state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal solutions, the Deal & Company team is free to focus 100% on what is most important — our clients."
About Deal & Company Real Estate
At Deal & Company Real Estate, the No. 1 goal is to provide clients with the best service they could ever hope to experience. Its agents take the reins, from marketing and contracts to budgeting and strategizing. Whether someone is looking for their dream home or to sell their property for maximum ROI, the team is determined to help each client live an inspired life as they build wealth and stability through real estate. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Deal & Company Real Estate serves Portland and its first-ring suburbs. For more information, visit http://www.dealandcompanyre.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
