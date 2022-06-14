Brian Berger, President & CEO of Cytellix, a first-of-its-kind SaaS platform that brings together cybersecurity, compliance, and risk management under one umbrella, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian Berger, President & CEO of Cytellix, a first-of-its-kind SaaS platform that brings together cybersecurity, compliance, and risk management under one umbrella, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Brian Berger was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Brian Berger into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Brian has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Brian will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Brian will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.
"As a leader, you should never stop learning; that is why I am so excited about joining the Forbes Technology Council,and looking forward to learning and growing with this community so that I can continue to give back to the cybersecurity industry as President & CEO of Cytellix."
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT CYTELLIX CORPORATION
We believe cybersecurity is more than just using technology to solve problems. That is why we have created a first-of-its-kind SaaS platform that brings together the full spectrum of cybersecurity, compliance, and risk management solutions under one umbrella.
Our mission is to protect businesses small and large from threats unseen. Not just today, but for the future. With a plan of action that minimizes time and cost disruption and patented technology that evolves as quickly as the threat evolves, preventing attacks before they occur.
We provide a highly optimized, continually adjusting security framework that supports organizations through their entire life cycle. And we invent technology that solves not just security and compliance problems, but business problems. In real-time. At all times.
For more information, please visit https://www.cytellix.com or email: pr@cytellix.com
Media Contact
Brian Berger, Cytellix, 1 9492158889, cytellix.csm@busyseed.com
SOURCE Cytellix