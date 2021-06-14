FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian Herr has over 25 years of industry experience in IT, security, data privacy, and managed services. He has filled roles in engineering, architecture, leadership, and industry speaking. He has an extensive background supporting clients in over 20 industry verticals, most notably financial, insurance, healthcare, government, education, aerospace, critical manufacturing, and service providers. Brian has provided advisory services for many clients, especially those with high compliance and stringent security requirements or unique security and IT requirements.
Brian's security experience spans the full spectrum of security. His expertise spans the tactical side of security, including audit, compliance, controls, technology, and incident response. But he has also worked from the strategic side in building enterprise security and risk programs, business risk management, board advisory, and business incident response.
Brian has spent the last six years as a Security and Data Privacy Executive and board advisor for organizations providing managed IT, cloud, advisory, consulting, and security services.
Coretek's Commitment to Security
Security is built into every level of service and offering at Coretek. Brian's knowledge and history in the technology industry will continue to expand and deepen Coretek's focus in this area and ensure a services roadmap that includes security at every level of the customer experience.
"Security is at the heart of everything we do at Coretek! As we engage with companies for their journey to the cloud, our solutions are critical to customer success; therefore, security is paramount. As Coretek's Chief Security Officer (CSO), Brian's addition to our team drives both innovation and proven security principles internally and through all our service offerings." – Brian Barnes, CTO Coretek
About Coretek
Coretek is the #1 Microsoft Azure Partner in the U.S. and an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. Coretek consults, builds, manages, and maintains IT infrastructure, enabling business leaders to spend less time thinking about technology and more time focused on their customers, culture, and communities. Coretek solves the world's most complex business challenges with the cloud. Learn more at coretek.com
Media Contact
Candie Mitchell, Coretek, +1 (248) 684-9400 Ext: 211, candie.mitchell@coretek.com
SOURCE Coretek