CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. is proud to announce Partner Brian L. Salvi has been included in Crain's Chicago Business' "Notable Rising Stars in Law" feature.
Notable Rising Stars in Law highlights Illinois attorneys who have been partners for five years or less and have served as leaders within and outside of their own firms, have made impacts in the field of law and have been recommended by senior management.
Brian L. Salvi joined Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. in 2013 and was named Partner in 2019. He concentrates his legal practice on cases that involve personal injury, products liability and medical malpractice. In his time with the firm, Mr. Salvi has obtained a number of noteworthy verdicts and settlements on behalf of his injured clients, including a $20.65 personal injury settlement and a $17.9 million jury verdict in a car accident case.
"Brian was unbelievably polite, understanding, informative and sympathetic from the very first phone call. He responds quickly to phone messages and emails and never leaves you guessing on the status of your case. He truly was a pleasure to work with and would highly recommend him to anybody," a former client told Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard of Brian's legal representation.
In recognition of his outstanding legal work, Mr. Salvi was named to Law Bulletin Media's elite "40 Under Forty" attorney list, recognizing the top up and coming lawyers in Illinois. He was recognized in the 2021 and 2022 editions of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch and has been named a Rising Star by Illinois Super Lawyers and an Emerging Lawyer by Law Bulletin Media every year since 2016.
This year's Notable Rising Stars in Law list was announced in the September 6 edition of Crain's Chicago Business.
