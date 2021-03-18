ATLANTA, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bricz, a premier supply chain solutions provider, today announces it is the recipient of Partner of the Year in the category of Compelling Transformation from Körber. The award honors Bricz for its unique and transformative integrations of Körber's suite of supply chain solutions, from software to materials handling automation.
"Our 100+ technology and implementation partners play a pivotal role in reimagining today's supply chains," said Bill Ryan, CEO Software North America, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "They understand the complexities of warehousing and logistics, and work with us to create highly-tailored solutions for any challenge or opportunity. With our partners, we can empower businesses worldwide while supporting them locally. These awards are our opportunity to recognize their unique commitment and capabilities."
Bricz is a leader in deploying full scale supply chain solutions for our partners and customers. Through our practice areas of Analysis, Implementation, Optimization and Warehouse Robotics, we are well positioned to lead our customers through compelling transformations. From strategic supply chain design and technology selection to the functional and technical implementation of supply chain software to long term operational and systemic optimization, Bricz is well equipped to be your long term supply chain partner. We are focused on helping our customers realize their supply chain potential and form long term relationships as trusted advisors.
Tyler Linderman, Director Services & Alliances, said, "We are honored and humbled to be selected as Körber Partner of the Year. Our team was challenged throughout 2020 to step up and do what we do best – deliver solutions to complex supply chain problems to create great customer experiences. We are thankful to Körber and our incredible customers for trusting us as their supply chain partners."
Partner of the year award recipients are nominated and selected from a network of certified partners revolutionizing supply chains with Körber's solutions. This includes supply chain software, automation, voice/vision/mobility, robotics, material handling equipment, systems integration and consulting.
This year, Körber's annual supply chain user conference, Elevate Americas, was held virtually live and on-demand. Winners were recognized during an awards ceremony on March 12, 2021. Kӧrber's Elevate conferences bring together hundreds of professionals around the world to learn more about the latest opportunities and solutions to revolutionize supply chains. Events in Europe and the Asia Pacific will also be held in 2021.
About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain
Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on http://www.koerber-supplychain.com
