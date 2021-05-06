SALT LAKE CITY, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridge, the award-winning learning and performance management platform, today announced significant enhancements to an already robust analytics and insights platform. Coupled with our Engage platform, this critical technology empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions by measuring the effectiveness of learning and performance management.
Organizational growth and success starts with data. Recent findings from Gallup reveal that companies lack the ability to understand the data collected through employee feedback and performance data.
Leaders have invested in the ability to collect data—but can't achieve strategic business outcomes when they are unsure of how to interpret what the data actually means. Without the ability to measure the effectiveness of their talent solutions, HR technologies are falling short of their goal: improving the lives of the people in their workplace.
"Bridge exists to solve the problem of connection, alignment and growth," says John Knotwell, General Manager at Bridge. "Our approach to analytics is directly correlated with that goal. If business leaders can understand the data, they'll better understand the people."
With Bridge Analytics, users can now easily connect all their data under one roof, and measure the impact of employee learning programs. Bridge Analytics is an intuitively designed system built to solve the problem of data interpretation, while highlighting valuable quantitative and qualitative ROI.
The latest enhancements enable organizations to easily measure the impact of their employee learning and performance programs. From dynamic dashboards to fully customizable learner reports, users can find the most meaningful data that will help inform their business decisions. Additionally, Bridge Analytics can easily connect with business intelligence tools and is the only LMS offering BI integration through webhooks or Amazon S3 scheduling.
Learn more about Bridge Analytics, along with further resources that help employees and managers transform their organization through connection, alignment, and growth.
About Learning Technologies Group
Learning Technologies Group is a leader in the high-growth workplace e-learning industry. The Group offers truly end-to-end learning solutions ranging from strategic consultancy, through a range of content and platform solutions to analytical insights that enable corporate and government clients to meet their performance objectives. LTG is listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market (LTG.L) and headquartered in London. The Group has offices in Europe, the United States, Asia-Pacific, and South America. For more, visit ltgplc.com.
About Bridge
Bridge is a Learning & Performance platform that uniquely combines learning management, career & skill development, and performance management, all in one solution. With Bridge, you can turn stale and ineffective learning & performance review programs into a seamless, dynamic, and engaging experience for employees and managers alike. Learn more at http://www.getbridge.com.
