SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgepointe Announces Strategic Investment in Double Tap Networks
The investment will drive continued growth of Double Tap Networks to capitalize on Cloud, Data Center and IT Infrastructure market opportunities
Bridgepointe Technologies ("Bridgepointe" or the "Company"), a leading IT strategy firm that provides unbiased solutions to help mid-market and enterprise companies meet their technology needs, today announced a strategic investment in Double Tap Networks.
Based in Seattle, Double Tap Networks offers a wide range of IT strategy services including data center, cloud, UCaaS, managed services, and more. Founded in 2011 by Guy Lupi, Double Tap Networks has a long-standing relationship with Bridgepointe and this investment will facilitate further growth of existing and new services.
"We're pleased to share our investment in Double Tap Networks, as they have a proven model for making the procurement of IT infrastructure, cloud and technology services easy," said Brian Miller, Bridgepointe Co-Founder. "We have had a front-row seat to Double Tap Network's rapid growth over the last several years, and with increased demand for their services they are uniquely positioned to capitalize on growing and new market opportunities."
Based in San Mateo, CA, Bridgepointe was founded in 2002 on the principle that businesses need a strategic partner and advocate when procuring, implementing, and maintaining IT services and infrastructure. The Company's IT Strategists offer business leaders direct access to a large portfolio of vendor-agnostic solutions to help clients achieve optimal IT results without costly consulting agreements.
"The market is changing rapidly as more companies shift to the cloud, but they're overwhelmed by choice," explained Guy Lupi, Founder, Double Tap Networks. "Bridgepointe's investment will enable us to accelerate our growth and fully leverage potential opportunities with both enterprise and mid-market clients."
In January of 2022, Bridgepointe announced a strategic investment from Charlesbank, a middle-market private investment firm with extensive experience in helping grow technology companies.
"Double Tap Networks is an ideal investment for us as we grow in the coming months and years," said Scott Evars, Bridgepointe Co-Founder. "Bridgepointe is aggressively seeking out partners who complement our model while focusing on supporting our customers, IT Strategists and suppliers."
About Bridgepointe
Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading IT strategy firm that provides unbiased solutions to help meet their client's technology needs. Since 2002, Bridgepointe's deep and broad supplier relationships have offered true freedom of choice to midmarket and enterprise clients. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategists, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly and cost effectively achieve optimal IT results. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit http://www.bpt3.net.
About Double Tap Networks
Double Tap Networks is an IT consulting firm that offers expertise in IT infrastructure, telecommunications and technology services procurement. They eliminate the hassle of technology investments using a proven process to manage the entire procurement process from initial research to project implementation. To learn more about Double Tap Networks please visit http://www.doubletapnetworks.com.
