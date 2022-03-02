SAN MATEO, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgepointe Technologies ("Bridgepointe" or the "Company"), a leading IT strategy firm that provides unbiased solutions to help mid-market and enterprise companies meet their technology needs, today announced a strategic investment in Vinco.
San Mateo, California-based Vinco offers a wide variety of IT strategy services for data center, cloud migrations, security and storage solutions. The firm was founded in 2018 by Joe Vincent, who has a long-standing relationship with Bridgepointe. With the strategic growth investment from Bridgepointe, Vincent will become an Associate Partner at the Company.
"Our vision is to have our best and brightest IT Strategists share in our success as we continue to grow," said Scott Evars, Bridgepointe Co-Founder. Making these strategic investments is a key part of how we're bringing that vision to fruition."
Bridgepointe's IT Strategists offer enterprise and mid-market organizations direct access to an extensive portfolio of vendor-agnostic solutions to help clients achieve optimal IT results without costly consulting agreements. For 20 years, Bridgepointe has acted as a strategic partner and advocate when procuring, implementing, and maintaining IT services and infrastructure.
"As companies of all sizes shift to the cloud, and look to modernize their infrastructure, the market opportunity is immense," shared Joe Vincent, Founder, Vinco. "With Bridgepointe's investment, we'll have additional capital to enable us to leverage that opportunity to the fullest."
In January 2022, Bridgepointe announced a strategic investment from Charlesbank, a middle-market private investment firm with extensive experience in helping grow technology companies. The Company raised more than $100 million in total as part of the transaction to fuel continued growth and fund acquisitions.
"Vinco's success is proof of the growing demand for IT strategy services," explained Brian Miller, Bridgepointe Co-Founder. "This strategic growth investment is part of our focus on expanding our footprint in this massive market while doubling down on our customers, IT Strategists, and suppliers."
About Bridgepointe
Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading IT strategy firm that provides unbiased solutions to help meet their client's technology needs. Since 2002, Bridgepointe's deep and broad supplier relationships have offered true freedom of choice to midmarket and enterprise clients. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategists, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly and cost effectively achieve optimal IT results. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit http://www.bpt3.net.
About Vinco
Vinco is a full-service, boutique IT strategy firm which empowers clients to transform and thrive in today's challenging and ever-changing business environment. From data center to cloud migrations, security strategies to storage solutions, Vinco's team ensures a white-glove, seamless process from start to finish. To learn more about Vinco please visit http://www.vinco.io.
Media Contact:
Jennifer Strumingher
Vice President, Marketing
Bridgepointe Technologies
(650) 727-6777
mailto:jennifer@bpt3.net [jennifer@bpt3.net __title__ null]
Media Contact
Jennifer Strumingher, Bridgepointe Technologies, 1 (650) 727-6777, jennifer@bpt3.net
SOURCE Bridgepointe Technologies