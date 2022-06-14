Bridgepointe Technologies has announced an Equity Investment in Nick Joshi and Mike Nee. The investment will be used to drive the growth of client base, and Joshi and Nee become Partners
SAN MATEO, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgepointe Technologies ("Bridgepointe" or the "Company"), a leading IT strategy firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies achieve optimal IT results without costly consulting agreements, today announced an equity investment in the agency of Nick Joshi and Mike Nee.
Joshi and Nee have worked as independent IT Strategists with Bridgepointe since 2012. Through this investment, both men become Partners and will play an expanded role in the Company's ongoing growth.
"Mike and Nick are top performers with a proven track record of selling IT strategy solutions to a wide range of enterprise clients," said Brian Miller, Bridgepointe Co-Founder. "Having them become Partners is a testament to their success and will meaningfully contribute to fueling our aggressive organic growth targets."
This latest investment follows a series of transactions since the start of 2022. The Company remains focused on ensuring strong financial outcomes for those who have been part of building Bridgepointe over the past two decades.
"This transaction will enable us to deliver even more value and enhanced service to our clients," shared Mike Nee. "We're excited to enter this new phase of our relationship with Bridgepointe and be part of the vision for future expansion."
"The Bridgepointe team has always been a huge asset to our business," said Nick Joshi. "We are proof of how effective the model is and look forward to the additional accomplishments we'll be able to achieve together."
About Bridgepointe
Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading IT strategy firm that provides unbiased solutions to help meet their client's technology needs. For two decades, Bridgepointe's deep and broad supplier relationships have offered true freedom of choice to thousands of mid-market and enterprise clients. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategists, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly and cost-effectively achieve optimal IT results. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit http://www.bpt3.net.
