ATLANTA, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In record-setting numbers, podcast listeners have voted Bridging the Gap as Best Construction Podcast of 2020 in the sixth annual competition sponsored by Construction Junkie.
New to the "Best Construction Podcast" competition, Bridging the Gap, features interviews with construction industry experts looking to champion innovation in a historically change-resistant industry.
Sponsored by Applied Software, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the Bridging the Gap podcast debuted in November 2019 with easy-to-digest half-hour episodes on technology advancements in construction and the mechanical, electrical and plumbing trades. Host Todd Weyandt continues to give a voice to the problem solvers, innovators and the driving forces that are helping propel the industry forward toward more efficient and productive workflows.
"I'm so excited and honored to have our podcast win this competition," Weyandt said. "This will help continue to spotlight the innovation and agents of change throughout construction and MEP. Construction truly is the place to be. I continue to become more confident in that and inspired with each conversation I have. I am blessed to have an amazing team helping to make the show the best it can be."
Richard Burroughs, President of Applied added, "Applied Software is proud to sponsor the Bridging the Gap podcast and bring these important conversations to the industry. The podcast gives voice to all three segments of our mission: 'Empower Clients. Transform Industries. Champion Innovation.' Through Todd's conversations, we are able to focus attention on the innovations driving transformation while providing valuable information to our clients."
In this sixth annual Construction Junkie Best Construction Podcast competition, a record number of nominations were received, and Bridging the Gap broke the record for most individual votes in the competition's history.
"Bridging the Gap shines a necessary light on the people and products that are enabling the construction industry to become even better," said Shane Hedmond, editor of Construction Junkie. "Todd does a great job of not only finding interesting guests, but also digging into what makes them so passionate about what they do. Construction Junkie is proud to have Bridging the Gap as our 2020 Best Construction Podcast winner."
About Bridging the Gap
The Bridging the Gap Podcast is brought to you by Applied Software and gives voice to the incredible things happening in and around construction while championing the fact that this is a great industry to be in. Join the innovation adventure that spotlights MEP and the construction industry – advancements in technology, distinctive perspectives, the soft skills required for successful transformation, and stories about the problem-solving mindset that continues to shape this great industry and propel it forward. For more information visit www.bridgingthegappod.com.
About Applied Software
Applied Software, a full-service premier systems integrator for the AEC, MEP, fabrication and manufacturing industries, is on a mission to transform industries by empowering our clients and championing innovation with real-world expert consultants. With a broad range of world-class solutions, services and training, Applied has been heling clients achieve a competitive advantage since 1982. For more information visit www.asti.com.
