OAK BROOK, Ill., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Briefing.com, which has been providing independent, live analysis of US and international equity markets since 1993, announced that it has chosen MEI Global, LLC (MEIG), a leader in helping publishers monetize their digital assets, to create third party licensing partnerships to help disseminate its proprietary financial analysis to more end users.
"Briefing.com was the first company to use the power of the Internet to provide live market coverage, commentary, and analysis," says Dick Green, founder and CEO of Briefing.com. "Users in almost 90 countries around the world already rely on our objective, unbiased approach to market analysis." Green says, "MEIG's expertise in identifying, negotiating, and managing deals with licensing partners in order to expand the reach of Briefing.com's content means even more personal and professional investors and analysts will find the timely information they need, more easily."
MEIG was founded to help publishers in their efforts to identify, negotiate, and grow distribution partnerships. Chris Broekhoff, MEIG's president, says, "The market for content and the associated business models evolves rapidly. In a time of tightening budgets, publishers are too often forced to focus on day-to-day operations at the expense of a long-term strategic focus on distribution."
Broekhoff says, "Without the time and resources to focus on licensing and the significant upside it can generate, publishers may miss out on emerging content distribution opportunities. MEIG's team will bring its deep industry experience and a commitment to safeguarding publishers' intellectual property to the collaborative relationship we look forward to building with Briefing.com."
About MEI Global, LLC: MEIG provides a suite of services to help publishers monetize their digital assets. MEIG's expertise includes prospecting, negotiating, relationship management, and extensive knowledge of vendors and their needs, thanks to decades of industry experience within MEIG's dealmaker team. The company assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension and intellectual property protection. For additional information, please contact Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at ndkho@marcinko.com.
About Briefing.com: Briefing.com has been a trusted source of powerful and professional stock market analysis, research, and investing ideas for nearly 30 years. By maintaining an objective and unbiased approach, Briefing.com provides investors and market professionals with the context and insight they need to stay well-informed and reach their financial goals. For more information, please contact Media Relations Manager Cassandra Bayna at cbayna@briefing.com.
