DENVER, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright by Text is pleased to announce it is teaming up with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS to offer PBS member stations access to its text messaging service that supports parents and other caregivers of young children during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
Bright by Text sends expert-approved, age-based resources by text messages to help families promote the learning, development, and health of children prenatal through eight years old. These messages include content developed by Bright by Text, as well as messages from PBS KIDS, Sesame Workshop, Vroom and others.
Already, 40 PBS member stations are among an array of community partners participating in the Bright by Text service, sending valuable local information to subscribing families in communities across the country. This new partnership will make the service available to more than 290 additional PBS member stations, at no cost, through December 2020, extending this service to many more families across the nation.
Parents and other caregivers can now sign up to receive messages through the Bright by Text service by texting PBSKIDS to 274448. They can also sign up online at https://bbtxt.org/2SF5Vg6. The service, available in English and Spanish, includes two to four text messages per week, often with links to learning activities, tips and community resources specifically targeted to the subscriber's children's ages and local zip code. The service is always free for subscribers, who can stop the service at any time. Bright by Text -- a nonprofit -- and its partners will never try to sell subscribers anything or share their data.
"Louisiana Public Broadcasting is thrilled to be partnering with Bright by Text, especially during these uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic," said LPB Education Manager Nancy Tooraen. "LPB has been using Bright by Text to directly reach families in Louisiana with localized, critical information related to the pandemic, as well as general parenting tips to help families learn at home, destress at home and spend quality time with their children at home. "
More than 100,000 caregivers have subscribed to the service from Bright by Text.