BRIGHTON, Colo., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Brighton Fire Rescue District announced today that it has joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, a regional purchasing group that helps local governments post, distribute, and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums, and awards online. bidnet direct's Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System provides notification to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations and any addenda or award information from over 325 participating agencies from across Colorado and Wyoming. All potential Brighton Fire Rescue District vendors are encouraged to register online with http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/brightonfirerescuedistrict to access upcoming solicitations.
The Brighton Fire Rescue District joined the purchasing group in March. In joining, the Brighton Fire Rescue District has become the 333rd participating local government agency utilizing the system to streamline the purchasing process. The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System is a single online location for managing sourcing information, and activities which provides local Colorado and Wyoming government agencies a method to minimize costs and time delays associated with the procurement process. The Brighton Fire Rescue District was distributing bids and managing the procurement process manually before joining the system. In joining, the Brighton Fire Rescue District looks to save time, increase competition, and achieve cost savings over the traditional paper-based bid process.
The Brighton Fire Rescue District now has access to an extensive vendor pool, thereby enhancing competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, all vendors looking to respond to bids with local government agencies can register online at: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/brightonfirerescuedistrict. The Brighton Fire Rescue District invites all current vendors not already registered on the purchasing group to do so today. Vendor registration is easy and takes only a few minutes online.
In addition, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda associated with those bids and advance notice of term contract expiration. A robust NIGP code category list allows vendors registering to find the correct codes and receive matched bids.
"By using the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, our valued vendors can now access not only our open bids, but those from other municipalities, counties and school districts throughout the state. In addition to the time savings, we anticipate our vendors will also benefit from registering in one location for all local bid opportunities."
bidnet direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
Other local Colorado and Wyoming government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About the Brighton Fire Rescue District:
The Fire District protects the City of Brighton, Town of Wattenberg, part of the City of Commerce City, and parts of the towns of Henderson and Lochbuie. In addition, our area includes large unincorporated areas of Adams and Weld counties. Our service area consists of 150 square miles protected by 5 fire stations.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
