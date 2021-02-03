SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brightwheel, the leading all-in-one platform for early education, announced today that it has raised $55 million in new financing. Addition led the Series C round with participation from Emerson Collective, Next Play Ventures, Julia and Kevin Hartz, Daniel Shapero, and existing investors GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Eniac Ventures.
"Early education is one of the greatest determinants of childhood outcomes, a must for working families, and an engine for the economy," said Dave Vasen, Founder & CEO of brightwheel. "We are honored to support early education providers and proud to see the impact that brightwheel has with so many teachers, families, and small business owners across the country."
The U.S. early education market is made up of more than 850,000 small businesses that have traditionally relied on paper, spreadsheets, and on-premise software to manage their daily operations. Brightwheel was the first to build a modern all-in-one SaaS platform to serve the industry's needs. With the brightwheel platform, providers can run every aspect of their operations more efficiently, give teachers more time with students, and enable parents to better engage in the early years of child development.
The early education industry has faced immense challenges due to COVID-19, with more than half of childcare providers and preschools closing their doors last Spring. The brightwheel team has been focused on helping these small businesses weather the storm by delivering COVID-specific innovations like at-home learning, safety and health checks, digital communications, and no-touch sign-in systems. Providers using brightwheel have said it was instrumental in helping them to adapt to and survive the challenges of COVID-19. Ninety percent of brightwheel customers are open after COVID-19 closures and thousands more have joined brightwheel through the pandemic.
"Brightwheel has established itself as the preferred operating system of the early education industry by supporting both providers and families, especially in recent months when they've needed it the most," said Lee Fixel, Founder of Addition. "We are excited to partner with this fantastic team and look forward to supporting the company's continued growth."
Brightwheel will use the latest funding to invest in new product development and expand its team across Austin, Denver, and San Francisco offices, as well as support a fully distributed workforce.
About brightwheel
Brightwheel is the leading all-in-one software platform for preschools, childcare providers, camps, and afterschool programs. Brightwheel helps teachers manage their day and communicate with parents, gives parents deeper insight into what their children are learning, and automates the process of managing operations for administrators. The platform has been shown to save teachers and administrators an hour per day while improving parent satisfaction and giving them a closer connection to their child's learning. It is the fastest growing platform in early education, used across thousands of locations globally. Learn more at http://www.mybrightwheel.com.
