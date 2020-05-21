RESTON, Va., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States was proclaimed a national emergency, beginning March 13, 2020. Additional funds were recently made available to the SBA across its various loan programs by Congress under the passage of the CARES Act. These funds will support businesses during this time of economic challenge resulting from the pandemic crisis and have caused a large increase in the loan processing workload.
The Office of Disaster Assistance (ODA), SBA, provides victims of natural disasters in the United States (including Puerto Rico and other U.S. possessions) with access to low interest loans. The goal of the program is to allow the borrowers to resume their normal lives and/or operations as soon as possible in the aftermath of disasters.
Brillient Corporation has been called upon to provide surge support for loan processing and disbursement functions for SBA's disaster loan program. This work was authorized under a new order valued at up to approximately $125 million total for the base and all option periods. Brillient will add about 500 loan processing professionals providing support to all U.S. States and Territories, six days a week.
"We are honored to assist the SBA and the United States small business community to help cope with this national, economic crisis," said Paul Strasser, CEO of Brillient.
"Brillient has been a partner to the SBA since 2008. We are pleased to answer the call to arms to help small businesses in the midst of this unprecedented crisis," said Sukumar Iyer, founder and Executive Chairman.
About Brillient: Brillient is a fast-growing solutions engineering company with 14 years of experience providing information management, intelligent solutions and business process management services. Brillient has supported 22 federal government clients and employs 1,000+ personnel in 17 states. The company was recognized as the 2017 DHS Small Business of the Year and maintains ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2011, ISO 27001:2013, and SEI CMMI Level 3 quality certifications.
Media Contact:
Julia Brainin
Marketing and Communications Specialist
703-994-4232
Related Images
Related Links
SBA Calls on Brillient with Contract for Loan Processing Surge