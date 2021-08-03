COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BriskHeat, a leading provider of surface and immersion heating products, controllers, and insulators, has named Alyssia Bostrom to lead its East Coast sales program. As the Eastern Zone Sales Manager, Bostrom will be responsible for the territories' sales strategy, including developing new business opportunities, managing existing accounts, and creating customized solutions to customer applications.
Bostrom brings with her more than 20 years' experience in sales and account management. She has worked with both government agencies and private industry. Bostrom holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alabama, Huntsville.
In her roles prior to joining BriskHeat, Bostrom consistently grew territory sales in many industries, including aerospace, automotive, composites, defense, energy, and infrastructure.
"We are pleased to welcome Ms. Bostrom and know she will be a valuable addition to our sales team," said John Li, Sr. Vice President, Sales and Marketing. "With Alyssia's extensive technical knowledge and experience, she will provide great service to customers in her territory."
About BriskHeat
Since 1949, BriskHeat has provided a full range of surface and immersion heating solutions used for freeze protection, condensation prevention, flow/viscosity control, vacuum bake-out, composite curing, and temperature process control. BriskHeat's primary manufacturing facilities and headquarters are in Columbus, Ohio. BriskHeat has a worldwide sales network including sales offices in Taiwan, China, and Germany, as well as a manufacturing facility in Vietnam. In 2017, BriskHeat was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. In 2018, BriskHeat became part of NIBE Industrier AB, a global group of manufacturing companies with over 15,000 employees worldwide. Follow BriskHeat on Twitter (@BriskHeat), on Facebook or on LinkedIn.
