COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BriskHeat, a leading provider of surface and immersion heating products, controllers, and insulators, has announced a partnership with Mulberry, the product protection partner for e-commerce brands, to offer protection for products across its catalog.
BriskHeat has a growing online commercial and retail presence with thousands of SKUs. The company wanted to offer customers a product protection program that was scalable and rapidly deployable.
"BriskHeat needed a product protection partner who could deliver a solution which was both agile and scalable for our wide product lines. Mulberry was able to deliver," said Tony Multon, Vice President of Sales, BriskHeat. "Mulberry's cutting edge, machine learning technology surpasses a more traditional program."
With a dynamic product identification engine, Mulberry automatically classifies products and offers BriskHeat's customers relevant extended warranties in real time.
Customers can add the protection plan to their cart, along with the products they would like covered. Pricing varies depending on the products purchased. Learn more here.
About Mulberry
Mulberry is creating a better product protection experience for shoppers and brands. Mulberry's people-first platform offers affordable plans, better coverage, and a great claims experience for online shoppers. Shoppers can get 12 months of free MulberryCare accident protection wherever they shop online with Mulberry's browser extension available in the Google Chrome store. Mulberry also offers flexible integration options for brands to embed protection plan offers seamlessly into their customer journey, increasing customer engagement and average order value. Learn more about Mulberry's product protection offerings at http://www.getmulberry.com.
About BriskHeat
Since 1949, BriskHeat has provided a full range of surface and immersion heating solutions used for freeze protection, condensation prevention, flow/viscosity control, vacuum bake-out, composite curing, and temperature process control. BriskHeat's primary manufacturing facilities and headquarters are in Columbus, Ohio. BriskHeat has a worldwide sales network including sales offices in Taiwan, China, and Germany, as well as a manufacturing facility in Vietnam. In 2017, BriskHeat was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. In 2021, BriskHeat became part of NIBE Industrier AB, a global group of manufacturing companies with over 15,000 employees worldwide. Follow BriskHeat on Twitter (@BriskHeat), on Facebook, or on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
