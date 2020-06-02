INDIANAPOLIS and WASHINGTON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brite Systems is a successful Federal IT Services provider with a wide range of expertise in multiple aspects of technology. Some of these include but are not limited to, private, public, and hybrid cloud implementation services, AI, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Brite Systems was accepted into the SBA 8(a) program in 2017. Recently, Brite Systems has been awarded the GSA Multiple Award Schedule.
President of Brite Systems, Leena Victoria says, "We at Brite take great pride in providing successful solutions to our Federal, State, and Local Government clients by adding value to their business since 2006."
GSA Schedules are also known as MAS (Multiple Award Schedules) and Federal Supply Schedules. MAS Schedules are long-term contracts across government agencies. These contracts are with commercial firms that give federal, state, and local government buyers over 11 million commercial products and services at discounted prices.
GSA has approved Brite Systems to participate as a prime contractor for awards in Special Item Numbers
518210C - Cloud and Cloud-Related IT Professional Services
54151 - Software Maintenance Services
54151S - Information Technology Professional Services
"All our past successful cloud implementations were recognized by GSA in awarding MAS Schedule with SIN 518210C - Cloud and Cloud-Related IT Professional Services." adds Leena Victoria.
By being awarded the GSA Multiple Award Schedule, Brite Systems has demonstrated strong past performance in IT services to public sector agencies. They also have easy access to government orders since they are approved and verified by GSA.
Government agencies are benefitted in multiple ways by working with Brite Systems through GSA MAS Schedules by experiencing flexibility and choice, saving time, and realizing transparency.
