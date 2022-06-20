UK smartphone accessory brand that launched during the pandemic announces US consumer electronics retailer, Best Buy, as its latest stockist.
LONDON, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sustainable smartphone accessories brand Atom Studios, has announced Best Buy, America's largest retailer in the consumer electronics industry, as its latest partner in the US.
Atom Studios specializes in creating stylish tech accessories — including phone and AirPods Pro cases, charging accessories, and screen protectors — with innovative design details, that are built to last and have minimal impact on the planet.
Best Buy will initially be stocking two different iPhone case ranges from Atom Studios on their website — Split Wood Fiber and Split Silicone for the iPhone 13 range — with an expanded range available in-store soon.
Just over a year after launching the product to market, the brand already boasts an impressive portfolio of stockists around the world including telecom giant Three in the UK; premium retailer Telenor in Europe; one of Japan's largest wireless carriers, SoftBank; iStudio and. Life in Thailand and Buy First in Taiwan.
Atom Studios was formed during the pandemic by a small group of industry experts, who developed friendships over the years through shared experience in the consumer electronics and accessories industry. With previous employers including ZAGG, Bang and Olufsen, Nokia, and Panasonic, they drew upon a wealth of innovation, product development, marketing, and sales knowledge.
Akbar Ali, Creative Director at Atom Studios, believes the key to the business's success so far is in part due to the extensive research the team dedicates to product development.
"We're so much more than just another tech accessory brand," says Mr. Ali, "our design philosophy, inspired by our previous experience at some of the world's largest tech companies, not only centers around addressing everyday consumer issues such as 'my charging cable keeps getting tangled', we also use or develop materials that ensure our products are as eco-friendly as possible while still looking stylish. This is a natural evolution for the industry, innovative accessories that solve problems, look great and have minimal impact on the environment - and this should be affordable to consumers."
The iPhone case ranges Best Buy will be stocking stand testament to the level of detail that goes into Atom Studios' product development process; the Split Wood Fiber model uses a combination of recycled wood and cornstarch-based ingredients - a material specially designed by the product team and a completely unique and sustainable alternative to plastic in phone cases - while the Split Silicone model features infinitely recycled anodized aluminum and sand-based silicone.
In addition to their eco-credentials, both the Split Wood Fiber and Split Silicone cases address a common user complaint with MagSafe compatible cases; they contain 50% larger magnets than the industry standard, without adding bulk, which offers improved connection for a more stable charging experience and for attaching MagSafe accessories.
Atom Studios' marketing director, Alison Cook, also explains that their strategic approach to growth is another factor contributing to their rapid, yet managed acceleration.
"Launching during the pandemic was always going to present challenges with product development delays, retail closures, and reluctance from retailers to place orders for new products due to overstock," says Miss. Cook, "we decided to adopt a more strategic approach purposefully choosing one well respected, leading retailer in each region, then making sure that we deliver with excellence via on-time high-quality products, comprehensive marketing plans, merchandising support, and robust staff training.
"We're extremely proud to offer our cases in Best Buy, it demonstrates there is a strong appetite across the globe to shop sustainably and responsibly, with more consumers than ever showing an interest in how their products are made and where they're from."
About Atom Studios
Based in the UK, Atom Studios was formed by a small group of industry experts who developed friendships over the years through shared experience in the technology and accessory industry.
After working for many of the world's largest consumer tech brands for the last 15 years, they identified a gap in the market to meet the rising consumer demand for tech accessories that look good, and are sustainably conscious but also functional. They joined together and formed Atom Studios with the aim to make market-leading tech accessories that deliver on design, sustainability, and functionality. A full range of high res images for the products, including cut-outs and lifestyle, can be accessed upon request
