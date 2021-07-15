BETHESDA, Md., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brivo, the global leader in cloud-based access control and smart building technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with Altronix, the recognized leader in low voltage power and data transmission products for professional security applications. Brivo will now offer Altronix Trove Integrated Power Solutions supporting Brivo control panels through its network of over 1,500 authorized dealers. These integrated solutions will give Brivo dealers more flexibility in powering controllers, readers, locks, and other peripheral devices. The partnership expands the Brivo ecosystem of hardware and API partners to give customers more options when selecting solution components for their Brivo implementation.
"Altronix is an enterprise powerhouse and our dealers put their trust in Altronix, so partnering with them felt like a natural next step to better serve our growing enterprise customer base," said Steve Van Till, CEO and founder of Brivo. "Providing more choice for customers is critical in today's world. We're committed to ensuring that customers benefit from Brivo's open platform to make the business decisions that work best for their needs."
"Our mutual customers will benefit substantially with these integrated power solutions, simplifying deployments for enterprise customers," said Alan Forman, President, Altronix Corp. "This strategic partnership will provide many advantages for dealers and their customers."
The Brivo-Altronix alliance reflects Brivo's mission to forge trusted partnerships with category leaders. Brivo partners bring diverse expertise as resellers, technology partners, developers and specifiers. In choosing Brivo, dealers and customers can make associated vendor decisions with confidence.
About Brivo
Brivo is the global leader in mobile, cloud-based access control for commercial real estate, multifamily residential, and large distributed enterprises. Our comprehensive product ecosystem and open API provide businesses with powerful digital tools to increase security automation, elevate employee and tenant experience, and improve the safety of all people and assets in the built environment. Having created the category over twenty years ago, our building access platform is now the digital foundation for the largest collection of customer facilities in the world, trusted by more than 25 million users occupying over 300M square feet of secured space in 42 countries.
Our dedication to simply better security means providing the best technology and support to property owners, managers, and tenants as they look for more from buildings where they live, work, and play. Our comprehensive product suite includes access control, smart readers, touchless mobile credentials, visitor management, occupancy monitoring, health and safety features, and integrated video surveillance, smart locks, and intercoms. Valued for its simple installation, high-reliability backbone, and rich API partner network, Brivo also has the longest track record of cybersecurity audits and privacy protections in the industry.
Brivo is privately held and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Learn more at http://www.Brivo.com.
About Altronix
Altronix Corporation is the leading designer and manufacturer of quality low voltage electronics for the video surveillance, security, fire, access control and automation markets that deliver "More than just power". Altronix corporate headquarters and manufacturing is located in Brooklyn, NY, occupying approximately 200,000 square feet with the latest manufacturing technologies providing the highest levels of quality and reliability. Altronix is an ISO 9001 registered firm. Altronix products are manufactured in the U.S.A. and carry a lifetime warranty.
