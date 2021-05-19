BETHESDA, Md., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brivo, the global leader in cloud-based access control for enterprise business, commercial real estate and multifamily living, wins Bronze Stevie® Award in the Cloud Platform category in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®. In addition, Brivo was recognized as a winning organization in the 2021 BIG Innovation Award from the Business Intelligence Group.
"Receiving these awards is testament to both the excellence of our technology and our company," said Steve Van Till, founder and CEO of Brivo. "Winning both awards showcases Brivo's commitment to continuous innovation of our technology that harnesses the power of data, business intelligence and industry expertise into one platform. It is also a recognition of the company and the dedicated people who believe in our mission of simply better security. We're incredibly honored and proud."
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. Brivo shares the Cloud Platform Bronze Stevie® distinction with several Fortune 500 global brands including Comcast, ADP, and Estee Lauder.
A record number of more than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of Stevie® Award categories. Brivo is named a winner for Brivo Access, a breakthrough access control platform that supports the shift in how businesses utilize security data. Brivo is a leading provider in the growing Proptech and smart building industry. Its fourth-generation cloud-based platform, Brivo Access, provides businesses of all sizes a unified building security dashboard that can be accessed from any device, anywhere, with complete visibility into every property under management, whether that is a single property or hundreds of facilities.
Brivo also won Business Intelligence Group's 2021 BIG Innovation Awards for its overall technology which sets the new standard in protecting people, property and business reputations when it comes to physical security. The annual BIG Innovation awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways and Brivo demonstrates a continuous contribution to the security and Proptech industries.
More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.
About Brivo
Brivo is the global leader in mobile, cloud-based access control for commercial real estate, multifamily residential, and large distributed enterprises. Our comprehensive product ecosystem and open API provide businesses with powerful digital tools to increase security automation, elevate employee and tenant experience, and improve the safety of all people and assets in the built environment. Having created the category over twenty years ago, our building access platform is now the digital foundation for the largest collection of customer facilities in the world, trusted by more than 25 million users occupying over 300M square feet of secured space in 42 countries.
Our dedication to simply better security means providing the best technology and support to property owners, managers, and tenants as they look for more from buildings where they live, work, and play. Our comprehensive product suite includes access control, smart readers, touchless mobile credentials, visitor management, occupancy monitoring, health and safety features, and integrated video surveillance, smart locks, and intercoms. Valued for its simple installation, high-reliability backbone, and rich API partner network, Brivo also has the longest track record of cybersecurity audits and privacy protections in the industry.
Brivo is privately held and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Learn more at http://www.Brivo.com
