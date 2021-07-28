BETHESDA, Md., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brivo, the global leader in cloud-based access control and smart building technologies, today announced the launch of the Brivo NextGen Scholarship Program to further educational opportunities for underrepresented students studying marketing, engineering, or business with an interest in security. The program will award $2,500 scholarships to two students to further their education at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), Hispanic Serving Institutions and universities within the Washington, D.C. area.
"Diversity in the security industry is a societal and business imperative because cyber and physical security impacts every one of us.," said Steve Van Till, founder and CEO of Brivo. "We look forward to helping underrepresented students build careers in the security industry and hope the NextGen Scholarship Program plays an impactful role in fueling positive change."
The NextGen Scholarship Program is open to students who are continuing or re-enrolling at community colleges or undergraduate 4-year institutions in Maryland and Washington D.C., as well as students currently enrolled at the following universities:
- Howard University
- Montgomery College
- Morgan State University
- University of Maryland, Baltimore County
- Towson University
Brivo is focused on supporting underrepresented students attending local area schools, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-Serving Institutions. The process involves submitting an application with a recommendation and academic transcript, as well as writing a 500-750 word personal essay about how the candidate plans to promote diversity in the security industry.
In addition to the launch of the NextGen Scholarship Program, Brivo has already extended eight internship opportunities to undergraduate, recent graduates and MBA students earlier this year in data science, marketing, and software engineering roles, among others. One intern, Catherine Baird, has since accepted an offer to work full-time as a software engineer at Brivo.
Catherine shared, "As an intern at Brivo, I had the opportunity to work on innovative projects alongside talented engineers who were committed to excellence. I wanted my engineering journey to continue here, and to continue working among the creators of the security-tech future."
The deadline to apply for a scholarship is August 31, 2021. To learn more about the program or to apply, please visit the Brivo NextGen Scholarship site. Scholarships will be awarded and announced on September 27, 2021.
