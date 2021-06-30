BETHESDA, Md., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brivo, the global leader in cloud-based access control and smart building technologies, today launched Brivo Snapshot—a high-accuracy video analytics and forensic tool that uses machine learning to deliver advanced facial and person detection using a fusion of access control and video data streams.
Brivo Snapshot speeds up the process of finding relevant images around access events by as much as 20X over conventional search technology in stand-alone video management systems. By detecting the presence of faces and other human characteristics, Snapshot creates a permanent "photo album" that records the complete event-related visual setting. Customers no longer have to view entire video clips to research an event. Snapshot provides them with a single, visual history of all the people in view of an entry point for easy reference. Because the video analysis is performed within the Brivo cloud, Snapshot doesn't have the compute or storage limitations typical of on-premise video management systems and is compatible with any video stream.
"The inspiration for the feature was customers' need for a simpler way to quickly obtain corroborating visual intelligence around access events," said Steve Van Till, CEO and founder of Brivo. "As workplace usage patterns continue to change post-pandemic, we expect that employers and property managers will find these easily accessible visual records valuable for optimizing space utilization and the flow of people in general."
Behind the scenes, Brivo Snapshot uses machine learning technology to detect the presence of people within an access-indexed video stream. After finding the video frame with the highest facial detection score around a specific event, it extracts and stores this single image along with the underlying video clip. This means that every situation of potential interest around entry points is already pre-analyzed, pre-indexed and immediately available when someone wants to see what happened.
Brivo Snapshot is part of Brivo's broader efforts to deploy advanced technology solutions using AI and machine learning to better address the day-to-day and strategic needs of their customers' security practices.
"Brivo isn't investing in AI and machine learning just for the sake of the technology. We want our customers to experience a meaningful improvement in their results and spend less time doing it," said Van Till. "These technologies are already making a difference in many other industries. At Brivo we want to extend those benefits to anyone managing access to an office or larger property. That's a gap that stand-alone systems don't fill."
Brivo Snapshot is now available and included with Professional and Enterprise Editions of Brivo Access. It is also included with Brivo Access Cam, Brivo's camera-to-cloud video solution that connects video streams to access events, or can be purchased as a standalone add-on feature as part of the 4th generation Brivo Access platform. Through December 31, 2021, purchases of a new Brivo Access Cam subscription will automatically include three months of Brivo Snapshot.
About Brivo
Brivo is the global leader in mobile, cloud-based access control for commercial real estate, multifamily residential, and large distributed enterprises. Our comprehensive product ecosystem and open API provide businesses with powerful digital tools to increase security automation, elevate employee and tenant experience, and improve the safety of all people and assets in the built environment. Having created the category over twenty years ago, Brivo's building access platform is now the digital foundation for the largest collection of customer facilities in the world, trusted by more than 25 million users occupying over 300M square feet of secured space in 42 countries.
Our dedication to simply better security means providing the best technology and support to property owners, managers, and tenants as they look for more from buildings where they live, work, and play. Our comprehensive product suite includes access control, smart readers, touchless mobile credentials, visitor management, occupancy monitoring, health and safety features, and integrated video surveillance, smart locks, and intercoms. Valued for its simple installation, high-reliability backbone, and rich API partner network, Brivo also has the longest track record of cybersecurity audits and privacy protections in the industry.
Brivo is privately held and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Learn more at http://www.Brivo.com
Media Contact
