LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broadata Communications, Inc. (BCI) (InfoComm, Booth #W767) is a leading provider of enterprise-grade audio/video connectivity and transport solutions that have reliability powered businesses of all sizes. This year's InfoComm show solution will feature cutting-edge 8K and 4K audio/video solutions engineered and explicitly designed for ProAV applications.
BCI and NETGEAR have partnered to deliver 10G & 40G matrix switching over IP using Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) technology. The products are now available for immediate shipping.
Specifically, this partnership brings BCI's family of 10G SDVoE Encoder/Decoders and NETGEAR's M4300 Series of 10G Switches to deliver the highest-quality, fully uncompressed 4K and zero-frame latency video networks. The 10G Series of AV Over IP products is one of the fastest-growing segments in the next generation of AV connectivity. Creating reliable networks is faster and easier with the ability to leverage existing network infrastructure technology without making compromises as with more complex traditional matrix switching solutions. BCI/NETGEAR systems also come pre-configured, offering zero-touch deployment that helps significantly reduce cost and time to market.
In addition, NETGEAR's M4300 96X fully managed, modular switch provides robust functionality and scalability. This unique switch allows users to start small with copper and fiber, including multi-gigabit 2.5G/5G and PoE+ over 10G, and grow later by adding or swapping expansion cards for up to 40G connectivity.
Broadata will also be featuring the first 8K AV over IP solutions at InfoComm 2022.
Utilizing NETGEAR's 10G network switches with BCI's IP-based encoders/decoders allows integrators to deliver infinitely-scalable AV systems that offer simplified and easy-to-deploy multiview/video wall management, audio/video distribution, matrix switching, and extension capable AV networks. The network infrastructure provides increased flexibility in building systems that can be applied in a variety of uses and markets.
About Broadata
Broadata Communications, Inc. (BCI), is a privately held, California-based corporation that has quickly developed a reputation as a leading developer of market-driven solutions for the transmission of digital multimedia including video, audio, data, and control. BCI's clients are world leaders in their industries, which span a wide variety of segments including medical, professional audio/video, government, military, and broadcast. For more information, visit http://www.broadatacom.com.
