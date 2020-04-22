SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO) ("Broadcom") today announced the early results of the previously announced cash tender offers (each, a "Tender Offer" and collectively, the "Tender Offers") to purchase the outstanding notes described below, in each case subject to certain terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated April 6, 2020, as amended and supplemented (the "Offer to Purchase"), market conditions and other factors. Capitalized terms used and not defined in this press release have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.
The notes offered to be purchased in the Tender Offers, listed in the order of priority, are the (i) 3.000% senior notes due January 15, 2022, issued by Broadcom Corporation (the "2022 Notes"), (ii) 3.125% senior notes due April 15, 2021, issued by Broadcom Inc. (the "April 2021 Notes") and (iii) 2.200% senior notes due January 15, 2021, issued by Broadcom Corporation (the "January 2021 Notes," and together with the 2022 Notes and the April 2021 Notes, the "Tender Offer Notes") up to an aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, of $4,064,453,035 (the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Cap"), of which up to $351,130,000 may be used to purchase the 2.200% senior notes due January 15, 2021 (the "January 2021 Notes Cap"). The Aggregate Maximum Tender Cap represents an increase in size from the previously announced Aggregate Maximum Tender Cap of $3.75 billion, and the January 2021 Notes Cap represents an increase in size from the previously announced January 2021 Notes Cap of $250 million.
The Withdrawal Deadline has passed and Tender Offer Notes tendered pursuant to the Tender Offers may no longer be withdrawn, except in the limited circumstances described in the Offer to Purchase. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 21, 2020 (the "Early Tender Deadline"), approximately $3.986 billion aggregate principal amount of Tender Offer Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, as set forth in more detail in the table below. As a result of reaching the Aggregate Maximum Tender Cap by the Early Tender Deadline, no Tender Offer Notes tendered after the Early Tender Deadline will be accepted for purchase, regardless of priority level. Tender Offer Notes not accepted for purchase will be returned promptly to the tendering Holders in accordance with the Offer to Purchase.
Series of Notes
CUSIP
Aggregate Principal
Acceptance
Principal
Revised Cap
Total
3.000% Senior Notes
11134L AC3
11134LAD1
U1108LAB5
$3,500,000,000
1
$2,361,026,000
N/A
$2,420,051,650
3.125% Senior Notes
11135F AA9
U1109M AA4
$2,000,000,000
2
$1,274,159,000
N/A
$1,293,271,385
2.200% Senior Notes
11134L AK5
11134LAJ8
U1108LAE9
$750,000,000
3
$351,130,000
$351,130,000
$351,130,000
(1)
No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the CUSIP numbers listed in this table or printed on the Tender Offer Notes. They are provided solely for the convenience of holders of the Tender Offer Notes.
(2)
Includes the Early Tender Premium of $30.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Tender Offer Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by us.
As of the Early Tender Deadline, all conditions to the Tender Offers set forth in the Offer to Purchase have been satisfied. In addition to the applicable Total Consideration, accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the early settlement date, which is currently expected to occur on April 23, 2020 (the "Early Settlement Date"), will be paid by Broadcom in same day funds on the Early Settlement Date on all validly tendered Tender Offer Notes accepted for purchase in the Tender Offers.
General
In connection with the Tender Offers, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (the "Dealer Manager") is serving as dealer manager. D.F. King & Co., Inc. is serving as the information and tender agent (the "Information and Tender Agent"). Requests for assistance or copies of the Offer to Purchase or any other documents related to the Tender Offers may be directed to the Information and the Tender Agent at the contact details set forth below. Questions or requests for assistance in relation to the Tender Offers may be directed to the Dealer Manager at the address and telephone numbers set forth below.
This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, with respect to any securities. The Tender Offers are being made only pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase. None of Broadcom, the Information and Tender Agent, the Dealer Manager or the Trustee makes any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender their notes pursuant to the applicable offer, and no one has been authorized by any of them to make such a recommendation. Holders must make their own decisions as to whether to tender their notes, and, if so, the principal amount of the notes to tender.
The Dealer Manager
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
383 Madison Avenue
New York, New York 10179
Collect: (212) 834-8553
Toll-Free: (866) 834-4666
The Information and Tender Agent
D.F. King & Co., Inc.
48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor
New York, New York 10005
Banks and Brokers call: (212) 269-5550
Toll-free: (866) 416-0577
About Broadcom Inc.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
