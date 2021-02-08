BUFFALO, N.Y. and MASON, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broadleaf Results and VNDLY announced a strategic partnership that will pair best-in-class workforce services with leading-edge technology. Broadleaf—a premier total talent acquisition and management provider—will utilize VNDLY's vendor management technology (VMS) platform to augment its Managed Services Provider (MSP) programs. The Broadleaf-VNDLY alliance will provide clients with a highly intuitive and agile talent management approach to deliver cost savings, drive efficiency, improve quality, and ensure compliance.
As part of the partnership agreement, Broadleaf will migrate select clients from its own proprietary VMS technology—Work Nexus—to VNDLY's cloud-native platform. The transition will enhance Broadleaf's comprehensive workforce management processes, improve its ability to deliver upon program objectives, and promote a more positive client experience.
"Our team at Broadleaf is excited by the potential of our partnership with VNDLY," said Dave Savarise, Executive Vice President at Broadleaf. "VNDLY is a disruptor in the vendor management space, and its software has continuously tested the boundaries of what past VMS platforms have offered. Moving to a more modern VMS platform will further enhance our commitment to deliver innovative and dynamic workforce solutions to our clients."
"We are thrilled to partner with Broadleaf and complement their strong programs and client relationships," said David Weiss, VNDLY's Executive Vice President of Sales. "Our robust technology offers Broadleaf the flexibility they need to evolve their programs while incorporating every facet of extended workforce management including project-based and more traditional contingent work."
About Broadleaf
Broadleaf provides value-driven total talent management services to a wide range of industries around the globe. A certified women-owned business founded in 1965, Broadleaf's team of experts specializes in managed service programs (MSP), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), independent contractor compliance (ICC), statement of work (SOW) and procurement management, vendor management systems (VMS), and employer of record/payroll services (EOR).
Learn more at broadleafresults.com.
About VNDLY
Founded in 2017, VNDLY transforms how companies manage their extended workforces. Our modern, cloud-based platform and pre-built API integrations allow us to create and support technology ecosystems while fostering digital transformations. Our clients, including Fortune 500 companies, benefit from VNDLY's configurable interface that allows changes to program management as quickly as the market demands. Our platform is composed of four modules: contingent workforce management, statement of work management, independent contractor compliance, and total talent acquisition.
For more information, visit http://www.VNDLY.com.
