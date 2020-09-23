broadridge_financial_solutions.jpg

Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions)

 By Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) announced that Edings Thibault, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, will speak at the virtual Morningstar Management Behind the Moat Conference on September 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at www.broadridge-ir.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a U.S $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $8 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Contact Information

Investors:
Elsa Ballard
(212) 973-6197

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
(212) 918-6966

 

