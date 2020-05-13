Broadvoice Executives Recognized as CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kim McLachlan, Senior Vice President of Marketing, and Rebecca Rosen, Vice President of Marketing to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list.
Recognizing the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations.
Honorees are selected by the CRN® editorial team to celebrate exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel.
McLachlan has 20 years of experience in technology sales – eight of which have been in the channel. After two decades in sales leadership roles at West Corp., she joined Broadvoice in 2019 with the mission to align the company's sales organization to support its accelerated channel growth. Already, she's added several strategic leaders, channel managers and resources with the goal of enabling partners to move upmarket with Broadvoice services.
Rosen, who is marking her third appearance on the CRN Women of the Channel list, is an experienced technology marketing executive with 20 years of channel experience and a record of driving triple-digit revenue growth for partners and suppliers alike. At Broadvoice, she drives marketing strategy, including channel marketing, product marketing, demand generation, content marketing and inside sales. Rosen is a former Board Member of the Alliance of Channel Women and served as the organization's vice president for two years. She's also was named a Channel Partners Circle of Excellence Award winner for channel leadership.
"CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."
"Both Kim and Rebecca are strong and resourceful leaders not only in advancing the channel-first strategy at Broadvoice but in raising the bar for the channel community," said Broadvoice President Sam Ghahremanpour. "Their leadership has been vital to the growth and success of our company and our channel program. We thank them for their contributions and congratulate them for well-deserved recognition as CRN 2020 Women of the Channel."
The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
