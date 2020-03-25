Broadvoice Strengthens Channel Marketing & Sales Teams

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, is boosting its commitment to the channel with the addition of three new regional channel managers, a channel marketing manager and the addition of a partner sales support manager role.
- Tianna Sheppard, a 20-year telecom sales professional, joins the Broadvoice as Channel Manager – Southeast.
- Andrew Hernandez, a six-year Broadvoice sales expert, has been promoted from Partner Sales Manager to Channel Manager - Southeast
- Oliver Kersey, a seven-year telecom sales professional and two-year Partner Sales Manager at Broadvoice, has been promoted to Channel Manager – Mountain West.
- Eva Mata, a nine-year Broadvoice veteran, has been promoted from Senior Partner Sales Manager to the newly created role of Sales Support Manager, which acts as a liaison between partners, channel sales and operations to drive business forward.
- Erica Mikulsky, an IT channel marketing professional, joins Broadvoice as Channel Marketing Manager.
"Broadvoice is a channel-driven organization, so we're always looking for ways to boost support to our partners," said Kim McLachlan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Broadvoice. "One way, we're doing that is by adding resources on the ground where our partners need support. We are excited to bring Tianna into the team to liaise with partners in the Southeast, and we're fortunate to tap into a great pool of talent inside our organization with Andrew and Oliver covering the Southeast and Mountain West, Eva in our new sales support manager role, and Erica as our new channel marketing manager."
Sheppard joins the company after two decades working in telecom sales for companies such as Frontier, iQ4Mobility and Bright House Networks (now Spectrum). Most recently, she was Business Development Manager at TelAdvocate Communications, a telecom agency based in Florida.
"While I've spent most of my career in direct sales for service providers, most recently I worked for a channel partner, which has given me an understanding of what partners really need to drive business forward," said Sheppard. "I'm excited for the opportunity to help Broadvoice partners in the Southeast to grow their UCaaS revenue."
Hernandez has spent nearly seven years in telecom, starting out at Broadvoice as an Inside Sales/Business Specialist then being promoted to Partner Sales Manager and now to his current position as Channel Manager.
"Being a part of our inside sales team has enhanced my ability to educate and tailor solutions for customers. As a Partner Sales Manager, I learned how to provide maximum support for agents and educate them on our products and processes," said Hernandez. "Now as a Channel Manager, I'm looking forward to engaging with our partners and helping Broadvoice grow."
Kersey has worked in the channel for more than seven years, beginning as Director of Channel Marketing at Availys before moving to YipTel as Executive Director of Channel and Marketing. He's been with Broadvoice for two years as a Partner Sales Manager before being promoted to his position as Channel Manager.
"I'm thrilled to be meeting new partners, building our brand's recognition in the Mountain West, getting into new industry verticals and developing the channel," said Kersey. "I've had longstanding relationships with all our active partners here in the mountain west. I'm a people person and enjoy working with our partner community to grow their businesses."
Mata has held various roles over the past decade, including directing the Inside Sales team and working as a lead Partner Sales Manager on one of the company's top-performing channel teams. Her familiarity and knowledge of the company's internal operations and organization will help ensure Broadvoice delivers a seamless experience to partners and customers.
"Our partner's experience and confidence in our platform is our number one priority in 2020," said Mata. "I'm excited to take on my new position and be the bridge between our partner community and Broadvoice's internal operations."
Mikulsky comes to Broadvoice after 12 years working in IT marketing across the supply chain, including two hardware manufacturers, a distributor and a reseller. She began her IT marketing career at McBride Electric and has worked for Eaton, Emerson Network Power and HD Supply. In her new role, she will oversee marketing and event strategies to drive demand generation for Broadvoice and its partners.
"I'm looking forward to leveraging my networking abilities and programmatic strategies earned over more than a decade in the technology channel to help to drive both new and recurring revenue streams through our partner network," said Mikulsky. "I'm also excited to make new connections in the telecom channel community."
